CHESAPEAKE CITY — After suffering some breakdowns defensively early in the first quarter, Bohemia Manor’s defense clamped down on Tome for the remainder of the teams’ non-conference girls’ basketball matchup Friday.
The Eagles gave up just four points combined in the second and third quarters as they applied constant ball pressure and disrupted the passing lanes in a 37-16 victory over the Titans Friday night.
“That’s a part of how we teach defense. We have a lot of man concepts and get hands in the passings lanes by primarily moving our feet,” Bo Manor first-year head coach Sean Lenz said of his team’s ability to create turnovers. “I was not pleased with our defense in the first quarter. We kept getting beat, and they did a good job recovering in the second, third and fourth quarters.”
While the Eagles allowed Tome to get by them in the first quarter, the Titans just could not get shots to fall as they held a 6-5 lead midway through the frame.
Bo Manor started to play stronger defense by the later stages of the first quarter, going on an 8-1 run to take a 13-6 lead after the game’s first eight minutes.
The Eagles continued their strong defensive play that started late in the first quarter as they held Tome to three points in the second quarter en route to taking a 21-9 halftime lead. They outscored Tome 9-1 in the third quarter to increase their lead to 30-10.
“Pretty much, we were working as a team. Communication was a big thing. We went into the season focusing – with new coaches – focusing on defense,” Bo Manor’s Katie O’Hare said. “We had to work hard, especially on communication, to be more efficient. We had people working their hardest at getting the turnovers we needed.”
The Eagles cruised from there to earn a season-opening victory, and they were led by a balanced scoring attack that saw four players score between five and seven points. O’Hare had seven points to lead the way while Reagan Lenz chipped in six points, and Rylee Lenz and Julia Walz added five points each.
Taylor Damasi led the Titans with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.