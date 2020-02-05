NORTH EAST – The Bohemia Manor girls’ basketball team took care of business against North East Tuesday night in Susquehanna Division action with an impressive 35-16 win on the road.
Freshman forward Raegan Lenz led the way for the Eagles with 10 points, followed by Erica Clarke with seven points and Hailee Fields with six points. Bohemia Manor head coach Sean Lenz gave high praise to his team’s defensive effort after their win.
“I think our defensive performance tonight was strong like it has always been all season. Our defense definitely carried us through,” said Lenz when asked what stood out during his team’s victory.
Lenz was happy with his team’s victory, but he understood that his team still needs to improve offensively with the playoffs approaching.
“We see glimpses of it in games. We see glimpses of it in practice as far as becoming a stronger team on offense,” he said. “As far as improvements, every game we are getting a little bit better. We are getting close to playoff time and it needs to get a lot better, a lot quicker.”
It was a disappointing loss for North East, but head coach Chris Hadjis took full responsibility for the defeat and hopes that his team can shake it off and redeem themselves for their next game.
“Shout out to Bo Manor and coach Lenz. He had his team in the second half playing well. We just came out lackadaisical and we couldn't get anything moving,” he said. “I think we got a little bit down on ourselves and I take that as my responsibility. I couldn't get them to push through that, so I'll take full responsibility for the loss and we're going to practice tomorrow and get ready for Havre de Grace on Thursday.”
Abby Riley led the Indians in scoring with seven points.
