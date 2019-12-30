NORTH EAST — After M.O.T. Charter School started the third quarter on a 10-1 run to take the lead, a layup by Mason Walklett woke Bohemia Manor up from its shooting funk in the Green Bracket final of the Cecil College Green ‘N’ Gold Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament Saturday evening.
After Walklett’s basket, the Eagles outscored the Mustangs by 11 points over the final 10:12 of the contest as improved shooting and their 1-3-1 zone defense enabled them to earn a Green Bracket title with a 64-54 victory.
“Our coaches talked to us, and we knew we had so much to fight for because this is the last time for seniors. So we just buckled down and took care of business,” Bo Manor’s Anthony Pompilli said.
After the Eagles shot the ball well in the first half to claim a 37-29 halftime lead, M.O.T. Charter switched to a man-to-man pressure defense, and that created create havoc on the Bo Manor offense, forcing several turnovers and allowing it to go on a 10-1 run to take a 39-38 lead.
On the possession after the Mustangs took the lead, Walklett hit a layup to give the Eagles the lead at 40-39, but M.O.T. Charter bounced right back with a three-pointer by Jordan Frisby to regain the advantage.
Pompilli responded with a triple of his own to give Bo Manor the lead for good and jumpstart a 9-2 quarter-ending run to make it 47-44. Once the Eagles adjusted to the man-to-man defense, they regained their offensive rhythm.
“We didn’t have a bucket until that point in the second half. It took us a while for us to adjust to press, man-to-man. I like when teams play man,” Bo Manor head coach Sandy Grimes said. “We just didn’t react to it. Once we settled in, we were fine with it. It’s high school. You get into a funk sometimes. Offensive execution has been better. We had a little dry spell. I was a little worried too, but once we got a hoop, we got in a groove again.”
The Eagles held a 55-52 lead midway through the fourth quarter as M.O.T. Charter stayed within striking distance before Bo Manor switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, which held the Mustangs to just two points over the final four minutes.
The victory gives the Eagles’ seniors a second Green ‘N’ Gold Tournament title after a win in 2016.
“It’s great. It’s great for the seniors. I won one in my freshman year. It’s fueled me to win it again,” Pompilli, who had 16 points, said. “It’s a great experience.”
“It feels good. This is my first one. This is the first time in the Green ‘N’ Gold. I’m hype about it,” Damir Wright, who had 17 points, added.
Aiden Brown and Walklett chipped in 17 and 12 points, respectively for Bo Manor while M.O.T. Charter got 13 points from Frisby and 10 points each from Antonio Gonzalez and Brandon Nyandiba.
