A trio of Cecil County athletes took home state titles Monday at the MPSSAA Indoor Track State Championships at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Bohemia Manor’s Brooke Walz and Day Leone captured individual 1A crowns for the Eagles and Elkton’s Asia Travers claimed a 2A title.
Walz, a senior, won the 1A girls’ 1,600-meter run, finishing in 5.26.35. Fellow Eagles’ senior Alexis Cook placed fourth in the event with a time of 5:48.47.
Leone, a sophomore at Bo Manor, took gold in the 1A boys’ 3,200-meter run. His time of 10:12.9 was nearly 10 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Travers, a senior for the Golden Elks, won the 2A girls’ shot put with a best throw of 38-05.25.
Walz also placed second in the 1A girls’ 800-meter run, completing it in 2:33.11. Additionally, she was a member of the Eagles’ 4x800 relay team that finished in second place. Cook, Walz, Colleen Nelsen and Paige Racine completed the relay in 10:29.19.
Perryville junior Leah Clark took second place in the 1A girls’ pole vault, clearing a height of 8-02. Another Panthers’ junior, Conner Huntzberry, had the same finish, placing second in the 1A boys’ pole vault. His best vault cleared 12-03.
As a team, the Bo Manor girls finished third with 36 points. The Perryville boys’ team placed 15th (15 points) and the Eagles boys came in 17th (14).
Along with Travers’ state title, Elkton received a third-place finish in the 2A girls’ 4x200 relay. Seniors Venus Abosede and Kyla Wilson teamed with freshman Shadai Givens and junior Aliya Vass for a time of 1:48.56. The Elks girls’ squad placed 11th with 19 team points.
Pennington sets 2 meet records at region swimming championships
Elkton sophomore Elizabeth Pennington set a pair of meet records Saturday at the North Region Swimming Championships. Her first-place finish in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly broke the previous record of 1:00.45. Pennington completed it in 59.97. She won the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.32, breaking the previous mark of 1:02.01.
The sophomore was also part of the Golden Elks girls’ 200-yard medley relay team – which included freshman Sadie Cooper, junior Sadie Marra and junior Ciara Hopkins – that finished second with a time of 2:01.53. Elkton also took fourth place in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay. The foursome consisted of Pennington, Hopkins, Marra and junior Suzanna Kress. Another Elks’ relay team – made up of Hopkins, junior Abbigail Mahoney, sophomore Alexis Bunk and junior Elena Torres-Rivera – finished fifth in the 200-yard relay.
Bohemia Manor’s Anna Miller won the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 0:25:78. She also took third in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 0:56.26. Kress placed fifth in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle.
Bo Manor’s Alexis Sakers claimed third in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.
The Elkton boys’ relay teams finished fourth in the 200-yard medley and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle. The medley squad was made up of freshman Michael Marra, junior Reece Berry, junior Cameron Michalak and junior Austin Caricofe. Michalak, Marra, Caricofe and senior Jeffery Zanes built the 400-yard freestyle squad. Marra earned a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke as well.
The Elkton girls finished fifth place overall with 220 team points. C.M. Wright, North Harford, Fallston and Patterson Mill, respectively, made up the top four. Bohemia Manor placed ninth with 125 points.
On the boys’ side, Elkton finished sixth with 146 team points and Perryville came in 12th with 19.
Boys’ Basketball
Tri-State Christian 59, Tome 39
Liam Tester led the Crusaders (18-4) with a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds. Tim Frederick scored 23 points and added eight rebounds.
North East 74, North Harford 62
Four players scored in double figures for the Indians, led by 31 points from Matthew Wallace. Dylan McDilda and Jeffery Keiser each scored 12 points and Austin Keefer added 11.
