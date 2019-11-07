No. 5 Rising Sun at No. 4 Parkside
When: 7 tonight
Last Meeting: N/a
Outlook: The Tigers are in the postseason for the first time since 2006 after an impressive 8-1 season.
They hit the road to meet fourth-seeded Parkside in the opening round of the 2A East Region playoffs.
“They’re big. It’ll be a lot like this. We’ve got to fight,” Rising Sun coach Clem Vaughan said of Parkside following the Tigers’ win over North East Saturday in the regular season finale that delivered the program its second-straight Susquehanna Division title.
Rising Sun enters on a six-game win streak and continuing to find its true form. Senior running back Noah Boyd missed the season’s first four games with a knee injury he suffered last spring. His workload has increased gradually since returning, but during Saturday’s win over North East, Boyd ran 15 times for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Parkside dropped its season opener, 7-6, to North Caroline, but has won eight games in a row since. The Rams average 28 points per game while surrendering 12. A week ago, they shut out Kent County, 21-0.
No. 6 Kent County at No. 3 Perryville
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Nov. 15, 2013 — Perryville won, 56-28
Outlook: The Panthers are back in the postseason after last year’s trip to the 1A East Region Final.
Perryville’s season ended with at the hands of rival Havre de Grace in that one, but the Panthers (5-4) did not have to wait long for revenge. They opened the year with a win over the Warriors that spurred the team to a 3-0 start.
It got tougher from there as Perryville dropped its next four games, but it rebound to end the year with consecutive wins and capture the third seed in the 1A East Region.
The Trojans went 4-5 in the regular season, which ended with a 21-0 loss to Parkside a week ago.
The last time the teams met was in the opening round of the 2013 postseason. Perryville advanced to the second round that year with a 56-28 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.