No. 1 Elkton at No. 4 Edgewood
When: 6 tonight
Last Meeting: Sept. 28, 2018 – Edgewood won, 35-14
Outlook: After posting a shutout over arch-rival Bohemia Manor to open the football season, Elkton must turn around and go on the road once again.
The top-ranked Golden Elks (1-0) will play No. 4 Edgewood (1-0) — one of two teams to defeat the Cecil County program last regular season. It marks the second of three road games to open the campaign.
Elkton enters with plenty of momentum after receiving major contributions on offense, defense and special teams in a 42-0 victory over the Eagles.
Last Friday in two quarters of work, quarterback Nolan Null tossed three touchdowns, including one to running back Tashawn Watters, who also found the end zone on the ground. The defense recorded an interception and posted multiple sacks while Trevin Ewing returned a pair of punts for scores.
“This was a great jumstart to the rest of the season,” Null said after the game. “Guys were out here making plays. First team, second team, it didn’t matter.”
Edgewood found the win column following a 38-23 win over Baltimore County’s Perry Hall. The victory proves that the team remains dangerous despite the graduation of its top two contributors from last year, including University of Maryland three-star commit Deonte Banks.
Expect a competitive, back-and-forth game as both teams look to remain undefeated in the early season.
Joppatowne at No. 5 Perryville
When: 7 tonight
Last Meeting: Oct. 5, 2018 — Perryville won, 7-0
Outlook: The Perryville football team is flying high after arguably the program’s biggest win since 2014.
A week ago, the Panthers opened the new season with a 7-6 victory over arch-rival Havre de Grace, the four-time reigning region champion.
With the Susquehanna Bowl back in a Perryville trophy case, the team must prepare for Joppatowne, a squad with much less success over the past half-decade and already a loss in the standings.
The fifth-ranked Panthers (1-0) can not afford to look past the Mariners (0-1).
“The kids deserve this. They worked their tails off, but this has got to be a springboard for us,” Panthers coach Chris Johnson said following the victory over Havre de Grace. “We can’t have a letdown against Joppatowne.”
North East at Fallston
When: 7 tonight
Last Meet: Sept. 13, 2018 — North East won, 35-0
Outlook: Week 1 did not go the way North East hoped, with the Cecil County team falling on the road to non-conference foe Kenwood, 28-6.
The Indians (0-1) will hit the reset button this week against a much more familiar opponent.
North East will play Fallston (1-0) on the road, one year after it defeated the Cougars, 35-0. The Harford County squad will enter having earned an overtime win last week over Winter’s Mill — the program’s first victory since 2017.
Expect the Indians to have better success as they continue to grow more comfortable with a newly-installed triple-option offense.
Patterson Mill at Bohemia Manor
When: 7 tonight
Last Meet: Oct. 6, 2018 — Bohemia Manor won, 35-14
Outlook: It’s back to the drawing board for Bohemia Manor.
A lopsided, 42-0 loss to arch-rival Elkton in the “Battle of 213” was not the debut that first-year Eagles coach Vince Ricci was hoping for. The Eagles will look to get on track tonight when they host Patterson Mill (1-0).
“We’re going to use it as a learning experience,” Ricci said following the game against Elkton. “Patterson Mill is going to be a good team and we have to be up for that game.”
The contest has a similar feel to last season when Bo Manor needed to bounce back after a 58-6, season-opening loss to Elkton, which eventually advanced to within one game of the 2A State championship.
“Last year, I think it was Winter’s Mill our second game after we lost to Elkton. We went in and we won,” Ricci said. “That’s kind of how we’re looking at things right now.”
The Eagles will set out hoping to build off last week when it debuted a new-look passing offense commanded by senior quarterback Jake Harris.
Expect a strong game from Bo Manor as it aims to avoid its second 0-2 start of the past three years.
