Bel Air at No. 1 Elkton
When: 7 tonight
Last Meeting: Sept. 21, 2018 – Bel Air won, 28-27
Outlook: The Golden Elks have not looked past any opponents yet and it likely won’t happen tonight either. Elkton (7-0 overall, 4-0 Chesapeake) only lost two regular-season games last year, one of which came at Bel Air (3-4, 1-3). The upperclassmen surely remember that one.
Quarterback Nolan Null left last week’s win over C.M. Wright and was unable to return per concussion protocol. If the senior signal caller is unable to play again, the task will get more challenging for Elkton. But the Elks have won without Null already this season and have various options to replace him if need be.
The Bobcats play the UCBAC’s two undefeated teams in back-to-back games, having lost to No. 2 Harford Tech last week. This one won’t be any easier.
No. 3 Rising Sun at Joppatowne
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Oct. 12, 2018 — Rising Sun won, 47-6
Outlook: The Tigers sit in a three-way tie atop the Susquehanna Division with North East and Patterson Mill. The Indians and Huskies face one another tonight.
If Rising Sun (6-1 overall, 4-1 Susquehanna) can take care of business against the Mariners (3-4, 2-3), it would set up a major matchup with county rival North East the following weekend – potentially with a division crown on the line.
North Harford at Perryville
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Nov. 11, 2014 — North Harford won, 31-27
Outlook: The Panthers (3-4 overall, 2-3 Susquehanna) have lost four in a row entering tonight’s game.
The Hawks (3-4, 2-3) have lost consecutive games by wide margins after a surprise win over Patterson Mill three weeks ago. They fell to North East, 36-8, last weeks. The Indians also defeated the Panthers this year, but by a narrower margin, 27-20.
Fallston at Bohemia Manor
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Sept. 22, 2006 — Fallston won, 18-0
Outlook: This is as good of a chance as the Eagles (1-6 overall, 1-4 Susquehanna) will have to capture their second win over the season.
The Cougars (2-5, 1-4) captured their second win last week as they topped Joppatowne. The Mariners remain the only win on Bohemia Manor’s resume.
