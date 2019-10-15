No. 4 C.M. Wright at No. 1 Elkton
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2018 – Elkton won, 25-10
Outlook: The Golden Elks defeated North East last Friday without starting quarterback Nolan Null. Running back Tashawn Watters completed five of six passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in his absence.
All three regular-season games remaining on the Golden Elks’ (6-0 overall, 3-0 Chesapeake) schedule come against teams ranked in the Top 5, beginning with the fourth-ranked Mustangs on Thursday and ending with No. 2 Harford Tech on Nov. 1.
C.M. Wright (4-2, 2-2) held off an upset-minded Bohemia Manor team last week, 14-8. That score suggests the Mustangs will be in for a long night at Elkton.
Patterson Mill at Perryville
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last Met: Oct. 12, 2018 — Perryville won, 50-32
Outlook: The Panthers (3-3 overall, 2-2 Susquehanna) are desperately looking to regain what helped them get off to a 3-0 start this year. Since then, it’s been three straight losses.
Similarly, Patterson Mill (4-2, 3-1) won its first four games of the year. The Huskies were the surprise team having gone 0-10 in 2018, but its been back-to-back losses for them, too. They have a favorable ending to the regular season with games against three teams in the bottom half of the UCBAC Power Poll.
Perryville needs to capitalize offensively against a defense that is allowing 30.75 points per game over the last four weeks.
North Harford at North East
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last Met: Sept. 14, 2007 — North Harford won, 21-0
Outlook: The Indians and Hawks meet Thursday with both teams hoping to move past lopsided losses.
North East (3-3 overall, 3-1 Susquehanna) suffered a 42-7 defeat to No. 1 Elkton while North Harford (3-3, 2-2) endured a 48-11 set back at the hands of Havre de Grace. Last week’s loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Indians. The Hawks were coming off a surprise win over Patterson Mill.
Which team will get its season back on track Thursday night?
