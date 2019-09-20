No. 1 Elkton at Aberdeen
When: 7 tonight
Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2018 – Elkton won, 50-26
Outlook: The top-ranked Golden Elks (2-0) remained firmly atop the Cecil Whig’s weekly UCBAC Football Power Poll with a second-straight blowout win on the road.
Elkton enters its Week 3 matchup against host Aberdeen (0-2) having scored 42 points in consecutive games, including last Friday’s 42-8 triumph over reigning Chesapeake Division champion Edgewood.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have dropped two straight games, including last week’s 33-12 loss to another 2A playoff team in Harford Tech.
Tonight, expect a similar outcome as the previous two weeks for the Elks, who have the look of a team capable of making a deep postseason run. With Elkton having scored 84 first-half points the last two weeks, it won’t be a surprise to see another lopsided scoreboard early in this one.
Patterson Mill at No. 2 Rising Sun
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Oct. 19, 2018 — Rising Sun won, 64-28
Outlook: Last year’s meeting between these two teams saw then-junior running back Noah Boyd rush for a then-program record 317 yards and five touchdowns in a one-sided victory.
With Boyd sidelined with a knee injury and fellow senior Ben Ehrhart (320 rushing yards two weeks ago) a question mark with an injured wrist, the success of the Tigers’ ground-and-pound offense will likely fall on Justin Brooks, who scored twice and had over 200 rushing yards in a starting role during last Friday’s road win over North Harford.
This game will likely come down to whether the Huskies (2-0) can slow down the ground game for No. 2 Rising Sun (2-0), which has rolled to over 300 rushing yards in consecutive games to begin the year.
A rare unbeaten start to the year for Patterson Mill will likely mean a closer game than last October when Rising Sun tested just how high the scoreboard could count.
With the game in Cecil County, expect the Tigers to move to 3-0 as they chase their first postseason berth since 2006.
No. 5 Perryville at Fallston
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Oct. 24, 2014 — Fallston won, 36-26
Outlook: Fifth-ranked Perryville (2-0) will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2014 when it travels to play Fallston (1-1) tonight.
The Panthers defense has shined to begin the year, allowing 20 total points through two games, including a season-opening victory over reigning region champion Havre de Grace.
The offense has also been efficient and will look to continue the momentum against a Cougars team that allowed over 300 rushing yards in a loss to North East a week ago.
Expect the Cougars to find the scoreboard at least once, but will likely fall to 1-2 against a disciplined Perryville team hoping to keep pace with county rivals Rising Sun and North East in a competitive Susquehanna Division.
Bohemia Manor at North Harford
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: N/A
Outlook: The Hawks will welcome a second straight Cecil County team to Pylesville when Bo Manor steps off the bus tonight for a Week 3 showdown.
After finding the end zone once in two games, the Eagles (0-2) will look to get their offense on track against a North Harford team that suffered a narrow loss to unbeaten Rising Sun a week ago.
It marked the season opener for the Hawks (1-1), who enjoyed a Week 1 victory after its opponent, Bel Air, was forced to forfeit due to violating MPSSAA rules. Against the Tigers, North Harford found the end zone twice through the air and will look to do more of the same against Bo Manor.
It’s a tough matchup for Bo Manor, which will need a strong performance on the road to avoid an 0-3 start to the campaign.
