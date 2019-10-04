Perryville at North East
When: 7 tonight
Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2018 – Perryville won, 42-7
Outlook: The Panthers are coming off of their first loss of the season while the Indians seek to make it two wins in a row.
Perryville (3-1) did not get its offense going until the second half a week ago as it fell to Rising Sun, 35-21. Senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta came alive after halftime, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another to twice pull the Panthers within a score.
Senior running back Jachai Graham rushed for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 28-8 win over Bohemia Manor last Friday. North East (2-2) bounced back from a disappointing showing against Joppatowne a week earlier.
Perryville defeated the Mariners 28-14 in Week 2, so expect the Panthers to find a way to bounce back tonight.
Rising Sun at Fallston
When: 7 tonight
Last Met: Sept. 7, 2018 — Rising Sun won, 41-0
Outlook: The Tigers dominated the Cougars in an early-season contest a year ago. There’s little reason to suspect tonight’s game should be any different.
Rising Sun (3-1) bounced back from its first loss of the year with a 35-21 win over rival Perryville a week ago. Senior running back Ben Ehrhart returned after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury and ran for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns against a normally impressive Panthers’ defense.
Having suffered a 35-20 loss to Perryville only two weeks ago, it seems highly unlikely Fallston (1-3) finds a way to upset the Tigers. Expect Rising Sun to improve to 4-1.
Bohemia Manor at Joppatowne
When: 6 tonight
Last Met: Sept. 28, 2018 — Bohemia Manor won, 20-0
Outlook: The Mariners, who once occupied the bottom spot in the Whig’s power poll, are one of the season’s surprise teams. Joppatowne (2-2) has won two straight games and has a strong chance for a third tonight against the winless Eagles (0-4).
The Mariners may be too talented for the Eagles to find their first win over the season tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.