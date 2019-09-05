CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Bohemia Manor boys’ soccer team reached new heights a season ago.
The Eagles won their first playoff game in more than half a decade, and second-year coach Andy Mitchell does not expect a drop off.
“I don’t think that there’s any letdown from last year to this year, which can happen when you have a really good year and have five seniors graduate,” he said. “I think the work ethic from last year doesn’t change. My expectation is, just like last year, teams are going to know that they’ve played us. They’re going to be tired when they’re done … I think the internal expectation from the boys that were in it last year is raised because they haven’t had that before. Their expectations are much higher about what they can do and what they can accomplish this year. Mine are, too. Last year, being my first year, and accomplishing a lot for the program, the school, and those kids that were going through it, it raises what we want to accomplish this year.”
Bo Manor went 5-2 in the lower division and Mitchell was named Coach of the Year. He returns County Player of the Year Brandon Teixidor. The senior forward scored a county-best 13 goals with eight assists as a junior.
“His bar just gets raised a little higher to challenge himself and to bring the team along,” Mitchell said.
The Eagles return three more All-County performers in Logan Catron (four goals, five assists), Mikey Stetcher (seven goals, two assists) and Dominic Ciccia.
“Dom, is coming back to be that middle backbone of the defense. We’re excited to have him back this year,” Mitchell said.
Elks ready to make mark in upper division
ELKTON — After two years away, Andrew Fetterolf returns to guide the Elkton boys’ soccer program.
He worked with the team in various capacities from 2010-16.
“We’ve got a good core group from last year coming back – that junior class,” Fetterolf said. “They’re leading the way and doing a good job. We’ve had a good preseason so far, everybody seems to be gelling with one another pretty well, so we’re excited for our first game.”
Junior defender Sam Teigland returns following an All-County sophomore campaign and Cameron Michalak was selected honorable mention last fall.
The Golden Elks earned the second seed in the 2A East Region Section I Tournament last year after posting a 6-5-1 regular-season record. That mark included going a perfect 4-0 against Cecil County opponents – all four won by shut out.
Elkton will remain in the grueling Chesapeake Division, which Fetterolf knows will better prepare his team for the postseason.
“I think it gives us a good look at some sides that we think we can compete with. Last year, I know they got some pretty decent results from some of the better schools – they held Bel Air tight for a while and they held C.M. Wright nil-nil for the first half. I think they’re looking forward to seeing those guys again, seeing what they can do and how they’ve improved,” he said. “It also gives us a good look for the playoffs. When we get into the playoffs, we’re not worried so much against some of those teams that are more of a challenge like Fallston and North Harford to get out of the region.”
Tigers expect experience to result in bounce-back year
NORTH EAST — The Rising Sun boys’ soccer team experienced some uncharacteristic struggles last year.
Perennially one of the county’s best teams, the Tigers went 4-7 in the regular season with a 3-4 mark in the Susquehanna Division. They bring back the core of that team, so coach Ken Ulrich expects a more competitive season.
“Last year, we had about four guys that were returning varsity players. Two of them graduated, but this year, we have 13 returning varsity experienced players,” he said. “We’re still a very young team because we have several sophomores and a couple of freshmen on varsity, but we have much more experience this year than we had last year. Obviously, Jackson Sopa is an incredible person to replace, but we have several more players that have experience this year compared to last year.”
In Sopa, Rising Sun must replace six goals and five more assists. The Tigers also graduated an All-County defenseman in Logan Smith.
Seniors Micah Thomas and Hunter Russell both return following All-County junior years. Thomas, a midfielder, scored five times and dished out three assists. At forward, Russell tallied six goals and a pair of assists. Goalie Austin Jacob returns after starting in net as a sophomore.
“Jackson Sopa and Logan Smith did great for us, but they were the predominate returning members of the team. They had a very young team around them,” Ulrich said. “I think some of the success of this year’s team will be based on their leadership from last year. I would definitely credit Jackson and Logan for their leadership in getting the guys ready for this year.”
Growing pains of recent years set to pay off for Panthers
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville boys’ soccer team has spent recent seasons in a bit of a youth movement. That’s beginning to change for coach Jilene Orman.
“If you think back to the history when I took over, the freshman class that had five kids on varsity are now juniors,” she said. “We finally feel like we have a strong base to build off of, as opposed to young kids on the varsity field who are new to the sport. I have more experience than ever before.”
This allows the Panthers to run more complex sets, as opposed to spending practice time working on the basics.
“The good thing is, I think that every kid on this field has been coached by me now,” Orman said. “We’re able to dive a little deeper into the tactics instead of constantly focusing on introducing new skills.”
Perryville graduated its lone All-County performer in Greg Riley, but juniors Nick Alberding and Ben Roberts were both honorable mention selections. Orman noted seniors Nick Romano and Gavin McBride as strong leaders.
Gavin McBride has stepped as the captain. You always seem to have that one kid that is the heart and gets everybody fired up, he’s that kid,” she said. “Their quote this year is ‘United by team, driven by passion.’ They really have been playing together for the years that I’ve had them. They really all have their own personal goals, but they have a strong team goal. It’s a common goal. We all know that when everybody’s working toward the same goal, you have more success.”
Indians excited about young talent
NORTH EAST — The North East boys’ soccer program fielded a team consisting of mostly underclassmen a year ago.
The results were somewhat predictable, as the Indians finished 3-9 overall and 1-6 in the Susquehanna Division.
North East will be a relatively young team once again, but coach Mark Kalwa believes the players he has this year bring the skills needed for a different result.
“Our numbers are low, but it’s been going well. The kids I have out here have talent. That’s one thing I like. The incoming freshmen this year, and some new players, brought some talent to the field. We should have good ball movement. It’s a young crew, but our speed is good.”
Senior defenseman Vaughan England returns after being the Indians’ lone All-County selection last fall. England is one of only two seniors, along with Alex Klinger.
“He’ll split time between goalie and the field, because we could always use his speed on the field,” Kalwa said of Klinger.
The team’s third senior, Ryan Copen, will miss the season with an ACL injury. Kalwa said he expects a big year from junior Luke Hammer.
The turf field at North East is nearly finished, and Kalwa said the Indians are excited to hopefully play on it by the end of the month.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
