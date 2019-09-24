Perryville — The Perryville volleyball team relied on its captains, Jordan Carr and Grace Stevens, to help them battle through a “scrappy” Bohemia Manor squad in the first two sets of the teams’ Chesapeake Division battle Thursday night.
Carr and Stevens helped the Panthers close on runs of four and nine points in the first and second sets, respectively. They won the third set comfortably to sweep the visiting Eagles, 3-0, (25-19, 25-13, 25-12).
“I think we showed some mental toughness in those first two sets. Bo Manor is a really scrappy team,” Perryville coach Matt Borrelli said. “We did persevere in the first and second set, and that’s because of Jordan and Gracey, our two captains. They have a lot of leadership. They keep the team unified on the court. They were stepping up and really helping out in those first two sets.”
The first set was a seesaw affair until the middle stages when the Panthers built a 21-16 lead before the Eagles cut it to 21-19. After a timeout, Perryville regained momentum with four unanswered points to win the set and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Panthers led throughout the second set, but Bo Manor remained within striking distance through the first two-thirds of the frame, trailing by three, 16-13.
For the second consecutive set, Perryville closed a frame with a run as they scored the last nine points to earn a 25-13 victory and take a 2-0 lead in the match. The strong finish to the first two sets is a turnaround from last season when the Panthers struggled to put teams away at times.
“We’ve been working really hard on just finishing the game. We really struggled with that last season, and we really wanted to come into this season being able to finish games, especially when it’s close,” Carr said. “Bo Manor is a great team, and we were going to have to finish it, or else they would creep back into it.”
The Panthers were in complete control of the third set as they jumped out to a 21-5 lead en route to completing the sweep with a 25-12 victory in the third game.
One of the keys to Perryville’s victory was its ability to build momentum after winning a point after a long rally. Stevens said the Panthers win those points by just trying to make sure the ball stays in bounds.
“Our coach says ‘accuracy over power.’ We have to keep it in and keep trying because if you hit out, the rally is over,’” Stevens said. “We just try to keep it in and play defense.”
