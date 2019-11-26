Cheerleading — MVP: Taylor Edmond, Eagle Award: Emma Gatewood

Corollary Tennis — MVP: Katelyn Ireland, Eagle Award: Justin George

Boys’ Cross Country — MVP: Day Leone, Eagle Award: Ian Davis

Girls’ Cross Country — MVP: Maya Osborne, Eagle Award: Mika Coyle

Field Hockey — MVP Defense: Sade Barr, MVP Offense: Emily Long

Football — MVP: Jake Harris, Eagle Award: Michale Grondin

Golf — MVP: Jakeob Hicken-Bailey, Eagle Award: Mason Williams

Boys’ Soccer — MVP: Brandon Teixidor, Eagle Award: Charlie Rinker

Girls’ Soccer — MVP: Lexi Cook, Eagle Award: Bailey Pressler

Volleyball — MVP: Taylor Wright, Eagle Award: Cheyanne Faircloth

