Impressive regular seasons end with No. 1 seeds for the Bohemia Manor girls and Elkton boys basketball teams.
The Eagles, who went 15-5 overall and 12-2 in divisional play, won the Susquehanna Division championship and will be the top seed in the girls’ 1A East Region I Tournament. Bo Manor gets a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 4 Havre de Grace and fifth-seeded Joppatowne.
The Eagles enter the postseason playing their best basketball of the year. Their seven-game win streak dates back to Jan. 27 and includes a lopsided 57-31 win over Havre de Grace, avenging a one-point loss from a month prior. Bo Manor also won its only regular-season game against Joppatowne, 32-26, on Dec. 9.
At the bottom of the bracket, No. 7 Perryville travels to meet second-seeded Patterson Mill. The winner advances to face either No. 3 Kent County or No. 6 Colonel Richardson.
In the girls’ 2A East Region I Tournament, a pair of Cecil County rivals square off in the opening round. No. 3 Rising Sun hosts sixth-seeded Elkton at 5 p.m. Friday. The teams previously met on Jan. 13, with the Tigers (9-10) escaping with a narrow 40-37 road win over the Elks (5-15). Friday’s winner will face No. 2 Fallston, which earned a first-round bye.
In the same bracket, No. 5 North East (8-12) hits the road to take on fourth-seeded North Harford, also at 5 p.m. Friday. The Hawks (9-11) swept the regular-season series with the Indians. The winner meets top-seeded Harford Tech (14-6).
The Golden Elks (12-8) are the top seed in the 2A East Region I Boys’ Basketball Tournament. After a first-round bye, Elkton will host either No. 4 North Harford or sixth-seeded North East. The Indians (6-14) split the regular-season series with the Hawks (7-13). North Harford took the first meeting, 56-38, on Jan. 21, but North East avenged the defeat with a 74-62 win on Feb. 14.
Rising Sun (3-14) will be the sixth seed and travel to meet No. 3 Fallston (7-12). The winner faces No. 2 Harford Tech.
County rivals will meet in the opening round of the 1A East Region I Boys’ Basketball Tournament as No. 4 Bohemia Manor (11-9) hosts No. 5 Perryville. The Eagles swept the series during the regular season, winning 76-45 in January and 74-53 in February. The winner will meet No. 1 Havre de Grace, which won the Chesapeake Division.
Dates and times for several games were not yet announced by Tuesday evening.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
