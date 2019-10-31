Trevin Ewing
School: Elkton
Sport: Football
Position: Wide Receiver
Grade: Senior
The senior did a bit of everything during the Golden Elks' win over Bel Air Friday. He ran the ball 11 times for 166 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards to the house.
Katie O'Hare
School: Bohemia Manor
Sport: Girls' Soccer
Position: Forward
Grade: Senior
The senior led the Eagles to a pair of playoff victories and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. She scored twice and recorded an assist during Bo Manor's 7-0 win over Colonel Richardson last Thursday. On Tuesday, she had a hat trick during the Eagles' 8-0 win over Perryville.
Others receiving votes: Jachai Graham, North East (football); Olivia Ness, North East (field hockey); Paige Mackie, Rising Sun (girls' soccer).
