Ben Ehrhart
School: Rising Sun
Sport: Football
Position: Running back
Grade: Senior
The senior led the way for the Tigers' power offense on Sept. 6, carrying 13 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new school record for most rushing yards in a single game. He also added two catches for 45 yards and a score as Rising Sun defeated Cambridge-SD 42-28.
Tori Pietuszka
School: Rising Sun
Sport: Girls' soccer
Position: Midfield
Grade: Junior
Pietuszka shined in a 5-0, season-opening win over visiting Elkton on Monday. The junior provided the assist on the game's first goal midway through the first half. She then sealed the win with an unassisted tally late in the second half.
Others receiving votes:
Abby Riley, North East (field hockey); Jordan Carr, Perryville (volleyball); Alex Klinger, North East (boys' soccer); Trevin Ewing, Elkton (football)
