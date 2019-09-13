Ben Ehrhart

School: Rising Sun

Sport: Football

Position: Running back

Grade:  Senior

The senior led the way for the Tigers' power offense on Sept. 6, carrying 13 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new school record for most rushing yards in a single game. He also added two catches for 45 yards and a score as Rising Sun defeated Cambridge-SD 42-28. 

Tori Pietuszka

School: Rising Sun

Sport: Girls' soccer

Position: Midfield

Grade: Junior

Pietuszka shined in a 5-0, season-opening win over visiting Elkton on Monday. The junior provided the assist on the game's first goal midway through the first half. She then sealed the win with an unassisted tally late in the second half.  

Others receiving votes: 

Abby Riley, North East (field hockey); Jordan Carr, Perryville (volleyball); Alex Klinger, North East (boys' soccer); Trevin Ewing, Elkton (football)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.