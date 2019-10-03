Ben Ehrhart
School: Rising Sun
Sport: Football
Position: Running back
Grade: Senior
The senior running back returned after missing the previous two games and rushed for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 35-21 Susquehanna Division win over visiting Perryville.
Taylor DeMasi
School: Tome
Sport: Field Hockey
Position: Forward
Grade: Senior
The senior led the Titans to a 6-0 win over host Perryville Friday with four goals and a pair of assists. The following morning, Tome tied North East, 1-1, and DeMasi again scored the lone goal.
Others receiving votes: Nolan Null, Elkton (football); Kristyn Gardner, Perryville (volleyball); Jachai Graham, North East (football); Jordan Edwards, North East (field hockey).
