Tashawn Watters
School: Elkton
Sport: Football
Position: Running back/safety
Grade: Senior
The senior had a major hand in the Golden Elks' second-straight blowout win. On Sept. 13, Watters ran for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception for another as Elkton knocked off reigning Chesapeake Division champion Edgewood 42-8.
Jordan Carr
School: Perryville
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Setter
Grade: Senior
Carr's influence was felt in the Panthers sweep of cross-river rival Havre de Grace on Tuesday. The senior finished with 19 assists, nine aces, five kills, three blocks and three digs as Perryville won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
Others receiving votes:
Brandon Teixidorr, Bohemia Manor (boys' soccer); Dylan Whitley, Perryville (golf); Kaylyn Jennings, North East (field hockey); Jachai Graham, North East (football)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.