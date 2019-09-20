Tashawn Watters

School: Elkton

Sport: Football

Position: Running back/safety

Grade:  Senior

The senior had a major hand in the Golden Elks' second-straight blowout win. On Sept. 13, Watters ran for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception for another as Elkton knocked off reigning Chesapeake Division champion Edgewood 42-8.

Jordan Carr

School: Perryville

Sport: Volleyball

Position: Setter

Grade: Senior

Carr's influence was felt in the Panthers sweep of cross-river rival Havre de Grace on Tuesday. The senior finished with 19 assists, nine aces, five kills, three blocks and three digs as Perryville won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.

Others receiving votes: 

Brandon Teixidorr, Bohemia Manor (boys' soccer); Dylan Whitley, Perryville (golf); Kaylyn Jennings, North East (field hockey); Jachai Graham, North East (football)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.