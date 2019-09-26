Brandon Teixidor
School: Bohemia Manor
Sport: Boys' soccer
Position: Forward
Grade: Senior
The reigning County Player of the Year scored four goals during the Eagles' 9-0 win over Havre de Grace on Tuesday night. Teixidor also scored his team's only goal last Friday during a 1-1 tie with Harford Tech.
Sophia Eckerd
School: Rising Sun
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Outside hitter
Grade: Junior
The junior helped lead Rising Sun to a 3-0 sweep of Cecil County rival Perryville Tuesday night. Eckerd had a monster match with 20 kills and added four digs. The previous Thursday, she had 13 kills, four aces and two digs in a straight-set win over Patterson Mill.
Others receiving votes:
Michael Vass, Elkton (football); Sydney Webster, North East (field hockey); Alex Klinger, North East (boys' soccer).
