All-County Volleyball

Coach of the Year
Rich Wilson, Rising Sun
Guided Tigers to seventh-straight appearance in 2A state semifinals … coached team to 12-4 overall record and 12-2 mark in Chesapeake Division, with only losses coming to champion Bel Air … went 6-0 against Cecil County opponents, winning each match 3-0.
Player of the Year
Emily Jackson
Rising Sun, Sr., S
Dynamic setter who distributed 484 assists … became first player in program history to record 1,000 career assists during 2A East Region Championship victory … recorded 81 digs and 79 kills … added 61 aces and 22 blocks … third-straight All-County selection … back-to-back Player of the Year.
Jordan Carr
Perryville, Sr., S
Leaves school as Panthers’ all-time leader in assists and aces … recorded 278 assists despite missing several games due to injury … had 195 digs … added 70 kills and 58 aces … third-straight All-County selection.
Rachel Cohen
Rising Sun, Sr., L/Opp.
Strong defender with 97 digs … posted 32 aces and 28 kills … added 28 assists … helped Tigers to capture seventh-straight 2A East Region championship and post perfect mark against county opponents.
Sophia Eckerd
Rising Sun, Jr., OH
Powerful outside hitter who led county with 294 kills … recorded 68 aces and 67 digs … added 18 blocks … helped team to undefeated mark against Cecil County opponents … 2017 Honorable Mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Carlee Ferguson
Bohemia Manor, Sr., OH
Senior captain who led Eagles with 78 kills … strong defensive player recorded 78 digs … added 43 aces and seven blocks.
Lauren Hudson
Rising Sun, Jr., OH
Finished second on team with 174 kills … strong server with team-high 85 aces … recorded 87 digs … added eight blocks … helped team to seventh-straight appearance in state semifinals … back-to-back All-County selection.
Gracey Stevens
Perryville, Sr., OH
Senior captain and leader who led Panthers with 118 kills … recorded 122 digs … added 34 blocks … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Honorable Mention
Rylee Lenz, Bohemia Manor
Margaret McGlothlin, Bohemia Manor
Taylor Wright, Bohemia Manor
Jessica Baldino, Elkton
Olivia Wheel, Elkton
Elaina Owens, North East
Nevaeh Tormollen, North East
Gillian Carr, Perryville
Kristyn Gardner, Perryville
Mandy Wagner, Perryville
