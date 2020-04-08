All-County Girls' Soccer

Coach of the Year
John Hartnett
Rising Sun
Guided alma mater through sensation undefeated regular season … magical run to state semifinals featured pair of victories in state semifinals … suffered 1-0 loss to Middletown one game shy of state championship … posted 11-0 regular season and finished 14-1 overall … went 6-0 against Cecil County opponents, winning by 20-3 margin … Susquehanna Division champions … recorded nine shut out wins … scored 52 goals while allowing nine on the season … back-to-back Coach of the Year award.
Player of the Year
Annalia Webb
Rising Sun, Sr., For.
Senior captain and Tigers’ leading goal scorer despite opponents designating defender to lock her off … scored 13 goals and dished nine assists … four-year varsity player and team’s hardest worker … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2017 Honorable Mention selection … back-to-back All-County selection.
Mia Cudmore
North East, Jr., For.
Indians’ primary offensive threat and focus of opposing defenses … produced team-high 12 points with eight goals and four assists … first-team Susquehanna Division … third-straight All-County selection … 2018 County Player of the Year.
Shadai Givens
Elkton, Fr., For.
Freshman forward made major impact with 13 goals in first varsity season … added six assists for 19 points … possesses combination of speed and power to dominate in offensive third … second-team Susquehanna Division.
Katie O’Hare
Bohemia Manor, Sr., For.
Four-year starter and Eagles’ leading goal scorer … scored county-best 14 goals and added three assists … able to shift to other positions as team needed … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2017 Honorable Mention performance … back-to-back All-County selection.
Kelsey Caldarelli
Elkton, Jr., Mid.
Technical player who controlled the middle of the field for Golden Elks, providing attacking push with excellent vision … strong defender in the midfield … scored eight goals and recorded 10 assists … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Lexi Cook
Bohemia Manor, Sr., Mid.
Four-year starter and senior captain … center midfielder who provides solid and consistent play … scored nine goals and provided four assists … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Tori Pietuszka
Rising Sun, Jr., Mid.
Team captain and heart of Tigers’ midfield … possesses high soccer IQ and ability to command the team with or without the ball … scored six goals and recorded nine assists … first-team Susquehanna Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Caroline Roberts
North East, Sr., Mid.
Senior captain who played just about every position depending on team’s need … scored two goals and dished out four assists … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2016 Honorable Mention performer … third-straight All-County selection.
Katelyn Willis
Rising Sun, Jr., Mid.
Versatile player who excels defensively while making major contributions on offensive end … creates many goal-scoring opportunities that personal stats won’t show … scored two goals and recorded six assists … second-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Katelyn Brooks
Rising Sun, Sr., Def.
Three-year starter and two-year captain … heart of Tigers’ defense that posted the same number of shut outs as goals it allowed all season (nine) … lock-down defender assigned with covering opposition’s top threat … first-team Susquehanna Division … third-straight All-County selection.
Raigan McLoughlin
Rising Sun, Sr., Def.
Strong but underrated center back … capable of playing any position and best suited for midfield, but always willing to sacrifice for the good of the team … major reason Tigers’ defense allowed nine goals all season and only three in six games against Cecil County opponents.
Bailey Pressler
Bohemia Manor, Sr., Def.
Senior captain and four-year starter … center defender and unit’s anchor … capable of making runs upfield to assists Eagles’ attack … scored two goals and had one assist … first-team Susquehanna Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Rebekah Culver
Rising Sun, Sr., GK
Massive reason for Tigers’ run to state semifinals … made game-clinching saves in consecutive shootout wins against Fallston and La Plata to propel team into Final 4 … backline of defense that gave up nine goals all season and posted nine shut outs.
Honorable Mention
Belle Boone, Bohemia Manor
Payton Hardy, Elkton
Lexie Zeoli, Elkton
Allyson Miklas, North East
Catie Roberts, North East
Laynee Eyman, Rising Sun
