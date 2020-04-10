All-County Football: Offense

Offensive Player of the Year
Trevin Ewing
Elkton, Sr., ATH.
Electric wide receiver was home-run threat anytime he touched the ball … accounted for 1,291 yards of total offense … scored 22 total touchdowns … rushed 30 times for 464 yards and six scores … caught 39 passes for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns … dangerous return man who teams knew to kick away from, but still brought six kicks back for touchdowns … recorded 225 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns on only five receptions during Golden Elks’ state quarterfinal win over Liberty … first-team Chesapeake Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Nolan Null
Elkton, Sr., QB
Senior quarterback and leader of Golden Elks’ potent offense … led Elkton to undefeated regular season and second appearance in the 2A state semifinals in as many seasons as team’s starter … accurate pocket passer threw for 2,444 yards and 29 touchdowns to follow up on record-setting junior campaign … only threw seven interceptions all season … first-team Chesapeake Division … 2018 Offensive Player of the Year … back-to-back All-County selection.
Jachai Graham
North East, Sr., RB
Four-year varsity player and workhorse of Indians offense … carried 215 times for 1,493 yards … averaged nearly seven yards per attempt … accounted for more than 60 percent of team’s rushing yards … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Tashawn Watters
Elkton, Sr., RB
Two-way star for Golden Elks team that cruised through undefeated regular season … rushed for 1,283 total yards … averaged 8.72 yards per carry … scored 24 total touchdowns … one of UCBAC’s best defensive backs … filled in at quarterback when All-County QB Nolan Null was injured … first-team Chesapeake Division running back and second-team All-Division defensive back … 2017 Defensive Player of the Year … third-straight All-County selection.
Ben Ehrhart
Rising Sun, Sr., HB
Newcomer exploded for five touchdowns in his first game against Cambridge-South Dorchester in season opener … eclipsed 1,000 yards despite only carrying 60 times … averaged astonishing 17.3 yards per carry … scored 16 touchdowns … played season with broken wrist and only able to carry ball in one hand … first-team Susquehanna Division.
Noah Boyd
Rising Sun, Sr., FB
One of County’s best running backs as junior but suffered ACL injury in spring … played in only five games but still rushed for 470 yards on 59 attempts … averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns … 2017 Honorable Mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Daniel Tserkis
Perryville, So., WR
Talented wide receiver and defensive back who plays on both sides of the ball … totaled 543 yards offensively and scored six touchdowns … made highlight-reel touchdown catch during Panthers’ playoff win over Joppatowne to reach state quarterfinals … made 28 tackles and intercepted two passes defensively … first-team Susquehanna Division.
Michael Vass
Elkton, Sr., WR
Tall, athletic pass catcher with home-run speed … teamed with Trevin Ewing to give Golden Elks one of state’s best receiver duos … recorded 808 yards on 36 receptions … scored 12 touchdowns … first-team Chesapeake Division … 2017 Honorable Mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Justin Ahern
North East, Sr., OL
Senior offensive lineman led Indians’ front five that allowed 2,445 rushing yards on the season … unit paved the way for 23 rushing touchdowns … first-team Susquehanna Division.
Joe Crockett
Perryville, Sr., OL
Senior captain for Panthers team that advanced to 1A state quarterfinals … led the way for 1,000-yard rusher Emarion Hampton … first-team Susquehanna Division.
Kyle Gregory
Elkton, Sr., OL
Senior offensive linemen for potent Golden Elks unit that scored 581 points … key piece to Elkton’s undefeated regular season and run to consecutive state semifinals … second-team Chesapeake Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Joey Husfelt
Rising Sun, Sr., OL
Senior guard paved the way for Tigers’ powerful rushing attack … led the way for many of All-County running back Ben Ehrhart’s long runs … helped Rising Sun rush for 2,946 total yards … first-team Susquehanna Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Nathaniel Veals
Elkton, Sr., OL
Senior offensive tackle who led the way for 1,000 yard rusher Tashawn Watters and Golden Elks’ dynamic offense … helped Elkton average nearly 45 points per game … first-team Chesapeake Division.
Jacob Bosler
Elkton, Sr., K
Former County Player of the Year in boys’ soccer in second season playing football … nearly automatic, making 69 of 70 point after tries … made six field goals, including a long of 49 yards … first-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
