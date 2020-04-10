All-County Football: Defense

Coach of the Year
Matt Feeney, Elkton
Guided alma mater to first undefeated regular season since 2000 … appeared in 2A state semifinals for second-straight year … Golden Elks averaged 44.7 points per game offensively while allowing just 12.1 … avenged 38-0 loss to Oakdale in previous season’s state semifinals with 31-14 win in Week 5 … Chesapeake Division champions … third Coach of the Year award.
Defensive Player of the Year
Frank Turner
Elkton, Jr., LB
Golden Elks’ leading tackler for second-straight season … made 130 tackles with 15 for loss … recorded four sacks … intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles … star of Elkton defense that surrendered only 12.1 points per game and returned to state semifinals … first-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Tyler Barbara
Elkton, Jr., DL
Played where team needed even if it wasn’t natural position … hard-hitting playmaker who made 50 tackles … recorded 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss … forced two fumbles.
Ronan DePaul
Elkton, Sr., DL
UCBAC’s best defensive lineman and top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year … disruptive defender made 13.5 sacks and had 24 tackles for loss … recorded 46 tackles … intercepted one pass and returned it to the end zone … major reason Golden Elks’ defense allowed only 12.1 points per game … first-team Chesapeake Division.
Dakota Douglas
Rising Sun, Sr., DL
High-energy defensive end … tough and physical player who most teams would run the ball away from … posted 41 tackles and one interception … first-team Susquehanna Division.
John Mobley
Elkton, Sr., DL
Dominant defensive tackle who was conference’ best gap plugger … made 57 tackles while anchoring Golden Elks’ formidable run defense … recorded 13 tackles for loss and one sack … second-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Levi Brookshire
Rising Sun, Sr., LB
Senior who doubled as linebacker and safety for Tigers’ team that went 8-1 in the regular season and captured Susquehanna Division title … versatile defender who could stuff the run or drop back in pass coverage … made 29 tackles.
Jake Harris
Bohemia Manor, Sr., LB
Dominant linebacker who made 88 tackles for the Eagles … forced four fumbles and recovered two … intercepted one pass … starting quarterback for youthful Bohemia Manor squad … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Kharee Stephens
Elkton, Jr., LB
Fast-playing, aggressive linebacker who made 60 tackles including 14 for loss … added seven sacks …intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles … key piece to Golden Elks’ defense that allowed 157 points over 13 games and came within one game of state championship … dangerous running back offensively … first-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Justin Sullivan
North East, Sr., LB
Four-year varsity player and true leader of Indians’ defense … major reason North East posted two winning seasons in past three years … racked up 105 tackles … made 10 tackles for loss and three sacks … recovered two fumbles … first-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention performer … two-time All-County selection.
Emarion Hampton
Perryville, Jr., DB
Two-way star for Panthers’ team that reached 1A state quarterfinals … intercepted 10 passes and broke up three more … made 52 tackles … forced two fumbles and recovered another … accounted for 1,449 yards of total offense and scored 14 touchdowns … second-team Susquehanna Division … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Jakeem Jackson
Elkton, Sr., DB
Part of Golden Elks’ pair of lockdown cornerbacks alongside John Rhodan … finished the season with 49 tackles and three interceptions, including massive pick-6 that sealed Elkton’s revenge win over defending state champion Oakdale … second-team Chesapeake Division.
Elijah Perry
Elkton, Sr., DB
Senior safety made huge impact in first season with Golden Elks … tall and physical playmaker who made 89 tackles … intercepted two passes with one returned for touchdown … blocked one field goal … first-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
John Rhodan
Elkton, Sr., DB
One of best lockdown cornerbacks in Maryland … intercepted seven passes despite seeing relatively few balls thrown in his direction … formed maybe state’s best secondary with fellow cornerback Jakeem Jackson and safeties Tashawn Watters and Elijah Perry … first-team Chesapeake Division … back-to-back All-County selection.
Honorable Mention
Brian Ortez, Elkton
Kris Kozminiski, North East
Brandon Maenner, North East
Dylan Mcdilda, North East
Mike Upton, North East
Josh Medelez, Perryville
Tyler Nasuta, Perryville
Skyler Skrapka, Perryville
Rob Wagner, Perryville
Brayden Yadlosky, Perryville
Nick Blankenship, Rising Sun
Justin Brooks, Rising Sun
Devlin Foster, Rising Sun
Drew Opp, Rising Sun
Jackson Sowers, Rising Sun
