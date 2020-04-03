All-County Field Hockey

Coach of the Year
Kendie Hudson, North East
Captured region championship and advanced to state semifinals … Indians posted 6-1 mark against Cecil County opponents … outscored county teams by 14-2 margin … won Susquehanna Division championship … built program from 1-11 record in first season as coach in 2015 and 2-10 following year … back-to-back Coach of the Year award.
Player of the Year
Taylor DeMasi
Tome, Sr., Mid.
County’s leading scorer … center midfielder who recorded 24 goals … added 10 assists for 34 points … played well against county opponents … scored four goals and had two assists during 6-0 win over Perryville, recorded two goals and an assist during 5-0 win over Bohemia Manor and scored the lone goal during Titans’ 1-1 tie against North East … had eight points (five goals and three assists) in win over Christiana (Del.) … back-to-back All-County selection.
Lexi Bunk
Elkton, So., For.
Golden Elks’ leading scorer with 12 goals and 10 assists despite only playing the sport for two years … possesses stamina, stick work and field vision … consistently drew double teams from opposing defenses.
Brianna Frazier
Rising Sun, Sr., For.
Fast player with strong work ethic and excellent cross passes … scored five goals … recorded two assists … scored second-half goal during Tigers’ playoff win over Perryville to advance to region final.
Kaylee Isaac
North East, Sr., For.
Clutch player with four game-winning goals … finished season with 11 goals and six assists … scored first goal during Indians’ 2-1 win over Sparrows Point to reach state quarterfinals … played on right wing and delivered strong passes into the center … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Allison Anderson
Bohemia Manor, Jr., Mid.
Veteran leader and most skilled player on youthful Eagles’ squad … scored three goals and added two assists … strong defender with ability to lockdown opposing offensive players.
Kaylyn Jennings
North East, Jr., Mid.
Junior captain known for her excellent drive and versatility on the midfield line … scored four goals … unselfish player and strong distributor who recorded 10 assists … scored game-winning goal in overtime … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Abby Riley
North East, Sr., Mid.
One of UCBAC’s most dominant players … scored 11 goals and dished eight assists … possesses ability to beat double teams with quick stick skills … scored game-winning goal in 2-1 win over Sparrows Point in state quarterfinals … team captain and senior leader … 2017 honorable mention performer … three-time All-County selection.
Azarea Visser
Elkton, Jr., Mid.
Played right midfield, set up offense and had the speed and endurance to get back to help defensively … recorded three assists … strong driver who played with great tenacity … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Virginia Edwards
North East, Sr., Def.
Senior captain nicknamed “Brick Wall” of Indians’ defense … possesses quick feet … recorded two defensive saves … scored two goals and added one assist … 2017 honorable mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Natalie Dvorak
North East, Sr., Def.
Senior sweeper who recorded two defensive saves … possesses strong block tackles and speed … integral part of Indians defense that allowed two goals in seven games against CCPS opponents.
Rachel Taylor
Rising Sun, So., Def.
Leading defender for Tigers’ squad that surrendered three goals in six games against county teams … contributed offensively with one goal and two assists.
Jessica Rea
Rising Sun, Sr., GK
Recorded five shut outs on the season, including against Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton … allowed three goals in six games against Cecil County opponents … made 52 saves while competing in upper Chesapeake Division … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Honorable Mention
Sade Barr, Bohemia Manor
Emily Long, Bohemia Manor
Sierra Shrewsbury, Bohemia Manor
Riley Esterling, Elkton
Alliya Marshall, Elkton
Stefanie Matsen, Elkton
Kiley Day, North East
Jordan Edwards, North East
Brin Khanjar, North East
Kiley Leftridge, North East
Anna Gibson, Perryville
Emily Leonard, Rising Sun
Charlotte Harris, Tome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.