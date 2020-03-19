Coach of the Year
Steve Pizzulli
Bohemia Manor
Coached girls’ team to fourth place and boys’ team to sixth place at 1A state championships while girls competed in state meet without top runner … boys’ team captured three of top four spots at Cecil County Invite … sophomore Day Leone captured first at Cecil Invite and in 1A East Regional … girls’ team placed first at 1A East Regional … 10th Coach of the Year award.
Female Runner of the Year
Yailynn Ramirez
North East, Sr.
Took first place at Cecil County Invite, Susquehanna Division Championships and every tri-meet … ran the 5,000-meter course at Cecil Invite in 19:36 and three-mile race at Division meet in 20:52.05 … top Cecil County finisher in every race all season … placed second at 2A East Regional.
Male Runner of the Year
Day Leone
Bohemia Manor, So.
Sophomore placed third at 1A State Championships, finishing one second behind second-place runner … won the 1A East Regional by 10-second margin, finishing three miles in 16:23.66 … was fastest runner at Cecil County Invite by 24 seconds … placed seventh at Chesapeake Division Championships and ninth at UCBAC Championships.
Brooke Ayers
North East, Jr.
Top Cecil County runner at 2A State Championships with 13th-place finish … ran three-mile course in 20:43.34 … placed seventh at 2A East Regionals … second Cecil County runner to finish at UCBAC Championships … captured third place at Susquehanna Division Championships and fourth at Cecil County Invite … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Esther Greenblatt
Elkton, Jr.
Placed fifth at Cecil County Invite … took fourth at Susquehanna Division Championships, running three miles in 22:35.96 … was the third Cecil County finisher at UCBAC Championships (19th place) and one of three county runners to earn top 50 finishes at 2A State Championships … placed 11th at 2A East Regionals … back-to-back All-County selection.
Heather Horst
Rising Sun, So.
Finished in second place at Cecil County Invite and Susquehanna Division Championships behind only Runner of the Year Yailynn Ramirez … Ran three-mile course in 21:01.77 at division meet … top Cecil County finisher at UCBAC championships with seventh-place finish … placed sixth at 2A East Regionals and 40th at 2A State Championships, county’s second best finish in both races.
Abbie James
Perryville, Sr.
Medaled at 1A State Championships with 17th-place finish … ran three-mile course in 22:28.21, the fastest time for Perryville runner since 2013 … placed fourth at 1A East Regional.
Maya Osborne
Bohemia Manor, So.
Finished second at 1A East Regionals but was unable to compete at state meet due to injury … led Eagles to team region championship … ran three-mile regional course in 21:15.59 … place third at Cecil County Invite and 22nd at UCBAC Championships, which was fourth best among county runners … placed 14th at Chesapeake Division Championships … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Jacob Jarrell
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Finished third at Cecil County Invite (17:35) to allow Eagles to capture three of top four spots … 31st-place finish 1A State Championships was team’s second best … placed 11th at 1A East Regionals … 26th-place finish at UCBAC Championships was county’s third best … took 32nd at Chesapeake Division championships … 2018 honorable mention selection.
Alexander Luzetsky
Bohemia Manor, Sr.
Captured fourth place at Cecil County Invite … finished sixth at 1A East Region Championship, running three miles in 17:54.78 … 25th-place finish at Chesapeake Division Championships was second best on county’s lone upper-division team … placed 32nd at 1A State Championships, Eagles’ third best finish and one spot behind teammate Jacob Jarrell.
David Pugh
Elkton, So.
Ran three-mile course in 17:54 to place fifth at Cecil County Invite … seventh-place finish at Susquehanna Division Championships was county’s second best, behind only teammate Tyler Vega … finished 26th at 2A East Regionals and 39th at UCBAC Championships, third best among county athletes.
Tyler Vega
Elkton, Sr.
Won Susquehanna Division Championships with 17:20.64 finish on three-mile course … second-place finisher came in 38 seconds behind … placed second a Cecil County Invite behind only Runner of the Year Day Leone … 17th-place result at UCBAC Championships was county’s second best … was county’s top runner at 2A East Regionals and 2A State Championships, placing 12th and 28th, respectively … back-to-back All-County selection.
Honorable Mention
Kelsey Meis, Bohemia Manor
Aubrey Preske, Bohemia Manor
Eric Seither, Bohemia Manor
James Thompson, Bohemia Manor
Sadia Marra, Elkton
Lily Miller, Elkton
Greyson Carew, North East
Trent Khanjar, North East
Leah Clark, Perryville
Sean Browne, Rising Sun
Sarah Clark, Rising Sun
Emilie Marsinko, Rising Sun
Cade Milburn, Rising Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.