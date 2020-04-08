All-County Boys' Soccer

Coach of the Year
Andy Mitchell, Bohemia Manor
In second season guiding alma mater, led Eagles to 9-2-2 mark … after 7-2 loss to Oxford Area (Pa.) in second game of season, went 8-0-2 in next 10 games … earned No. 1 seed in 1A East Region … captured Susquehanna Division championship … posted 3-0-1 record against Cecil County opponents … team received UCBAC Sportsmanship Award … allowed 19 goals all season while scoring 51 … second Coach of the Year award in as many seasons coaching.
Player of the Year
Brandon Teixidor
Bohemia Manor, Sr., For.
Scored Cecil County-record 25 goals during sensational senior season, averaging nearly two per game … recorded 12 assists … finished season with 37 points … scored four goals during wins over Havre de Grace and Edgewood and recorded three goals and two assists in Oct. 8 win over Joppatowne … 2016 and 2017 Honorable Mention selection … back-to-back Player of the Year award.
Marcus French
North East, Jr., For.
Very accurate striker who finished with 10 goals … recorded nine assists to finish the season with 19 points … possesses strong motor and ball skills which consistently put him in position to score.
Leke Papola
Bohemia Manor, Jr., For.
Fantastic finisher and one of top offensive performer’s for Eagles’ team that averaged just under four goals per game … recorded hat tricks against North East on Oct. 1 and Joppatowne on Oct. 8 … finished with 13 points on the season.
Hunter Russell
Rising Sun, Sr., For.
Senior captain finished second on Tigers with seven goals … received Team Offensive MVP Award … graduates with 13 career goals and two assists … back-to-back All County selection.
Logan Catron
Bohemia Manor, Jr., Mid.
Junior captain and glue of Eagles squad that went unbeaten against Cecil County opponents … scored four goals and dished out 10 assists … back-to-back All-County selection.
Luke Hammer
North East, Jr., Mid.
Junior captain scored team-best 11 goals … smart and talented midfielder also recorded eight assists … excellent at winning 50-50 balls and possesses ability to score highlight-reel goals off direct kicks.
Ben Roberts
Perryville, Jr., Mid.
Made invaluable contributions all over the field … scored nine goals and four assists despite only moving to offense midway through the season … strong defender with ability to see entire field … 2017 and 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Micah Thomas
Rising Sun, Sr., Mid.
Two-year captain provided Tigers with balanced offensive output with nine goals and seven assists … received team’s Player of the Year award … graduates with 23 career goals and 13 assists … 2017 Honorable Mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Dom Ciccia
Bohemia Manor, Sr., Def.
Senior leader on defensive end for Eagles team that allowed 19 goals all season … helped squad to 3-0-1 record against Cecil County teams and lower-division title … third-straight All-County selection.
Vaughn England
North East, Sr., Def.
Senior captain and anchor of Indians’ defense that posted five shut outs … frustrated opposing teams’ best offensive player through relentless pursuit … sure-footed and skilled at winning balls out of the air … 2017 Honorable Mention performer … back-to-back All-County selection.
Xavier Gilcher
Rising Sun, Jr., Def.
Junior captain and top defender for unit that posted three shut outs … won team’s Underclassmen Coaches’ Award … recorded one assist … 2018 Honorable Mention selection.
Mikey Stetcher
Bohemia Manor, Sr., Def.
Senior captain switched to defense after earning All-County honors at forward during junior campaign … key to Eagles’ transition game … scored one goal … helped team to program’s best season in past decade … back-to-back All-County selection.
Charlie Rinker
Bohemia Manor, So., GK
Sophomore began season on JV, but moved up when starting goalkeeper was injured in season opener … saved 96 shots while allowing only 18 goals … posted three shutouts.
Honorable Mention
Nico Mainolfi, Bohemia Manor
Ethan Kirk, Elkton
Mark Kolb, Elkton
Chris Sweringen, Elkton
Nathan England, North East
Alex Klinger, North East
Nick Alberding, Perryville
Austin Jacob, Rising Sun
Connor Najerra, Rising Sun
Zachary Seigel, Rising Sun
