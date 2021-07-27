Jacob Rodgers, Elkton – The junior midfielder kept Elkton steady with his 26 goals and 10 assists over the season.
Cade Eyman, Rising Sun – Eyman did the dirty work for Rising Sun as he recovered 44 ground balls to go along with his 25 goals and 3 assists.
Evan Miller, Perryville – Despite playing in only 5 games due to a season-ending injury to his hand, Miller maintained a blistering 4.0 goals/game pace as he tallied 20 goals while healthy.
Long Stick Midfielder
Brett Moore, Rising Sun — Recorded 1 assist and 40 ground balls while playing lockdown defense on the opposing attackmen. Only 2 goals were recorded against him all season.
