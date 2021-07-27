Tyson Caprinolo, Elkton – The junior defender spent some time up the field as he recorded 1 goal and 6 assists to go along with countless deflections and ground ball recoveries.
Austin Jacob, Rising Sun – Anchoring Rising Sun’s defense, Jacob tallied 1 goal and 40 ground balls as he covered the best attackmen on each opponent, locking them down.
James Lewis, Perryville – Perryville’s defensemen compiled 33 ground balls over the course of the season as he kept pressure off Perryville’s goal.
Goalkeeper
Hunter Kennedy, Rising Sun — Kennedy kept the doors locked and the windows shut as he compiled an impressive 76 saves and a 72% Save Percentage.
Face Off Specialist
Luke Shires, Rising Sun — Rising Sun’s face off specialist’s 86% face off win percentage was a force to be reckoned with. Shires also notched 6 goals, 5 assists and 60 ground balls.
