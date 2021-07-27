Sam Ehrhart, Rising Sun – Ehrhart netted 36 goals while assisting on 22 others. Also won 36 ground balls and recorded a 99% back up percentage
Vinnie Muscella, Perryville – Muscella helped lead Perryville’s barnburner offense with his 34 goals, 11 assists and 23 ground balls over the course of the season.
Brandon Tolbert, North East – The senior buried 26 goals and notched 14 assists as he led North East’s offense through early season struggles to a successful back-half of the season.
