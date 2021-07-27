Kyle Abosch, Elkton
Aiden Flieschenhacker, North East
Dan Hickling, Perryville
James Lewis, Perryville
Carson Omasta, Rising Sun
Tyler Page, Tome Academy
Lance Richardson, North East
Gannon Russell, Rising Sun
Adin Scheiner, Tome Academy
Ben Smith, Rising Sun
Mike Upton, North East
Kurt Vaughn, Perryville
Robbie Wishart, Rising Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.