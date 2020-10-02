CECIL COUNTY — This week, high school athletes throughout the county returned to the sports competition this week in a number of different individual and team events.
Starting Monday, athletes with high schools throughout the county began participating in scrimmages with other Cecil County schools as part of a program organized by the Cecil County Public Schools and Cecil County Parks and Recreation.
On Aug 3, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association postponed the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester, so officials with CCPS and the county parks department put their heads together to give high school athletes a chance to compete.
Last week the Maryland Superintendent of Schools changed course and announced that local school systems may officially start the interscholastic fall season beginning Oct. 7 after discussing the matter with the MPSSAA.
The announcement last week said that districts throughout the state may opt into commencing fall sports now and could officially begin competition with other districts on Oct. 27.
According to CCPS Physical Education, Health Education and Interscholastic Athletics Program Coordinator Matthew Roberts, the announcement last week would not change CCPS’ plans moving forward. He said the district would still proceed with its arrangement with the county parks and recreation department with scrimmages between schools beginning this week.
Monday, area golf, field hockey and volleyball teams began scrimmaging, while both girls and boys soccer kicked off Tuesday. Wednesday saw the start of cross country related scrimmages, while Friday will see the start of football scrimmages for county schools.
In a previous release from CCPS, the proposed fall season will offer these sports in addition to corollary tennis.
Roberts said teams for the competition will be based upon current high school of attendance for the student-athlete and the district will be offering both varsity and junior varsity competition in each sport.
The district is following protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland and Cecil County Departments of Health, with the goal of achieving the safety and security of every athlete. Roberts said protocols are in place to check athletes and others who will be on site at scrimmages.
