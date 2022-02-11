The Havre de Grace girls basketball team used a 12-6 run in the second quarter to break open a one-point game on its way to a 45-35 victory over the North East Indians on Thursday night.
North East - who had a school record four-game winning streak going into the contest - got as close as six points in the fourth quarter but an significant rebounding effort by the Warriors and North East shooting just 10-of-19 from the free throw line gave Havre de Grace the window it needed to get the difficult road win.
"We challenged our team after the first quarter to do better (rebounding)," North East coach Matt Haack said. "We were in position, but we were not jumping through and going to the ball. Havre de Grace made us pay for us, they did a real good job on the boards and they did a good job cleaning up anything around the rim."
Despite the loss, North East still has a few more games left to right the ship and Haack has seen marked improvement from his team the last few weeks.
"The loss tonight is a tough one to take," Haack said. "But they have done so much the last two weeks. I am so proud of them how hard they have worked and how much they have improved."
Narian Turner and Carka Dunson scored 12 a piece to pace Havre de Grace.
Summer Mencer led North East with 13 points while Saylor Bare chipped in 8 points and Katy Hammer added 6 points for the Indians.
