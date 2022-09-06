RISING SUN — Rising Sun entered Friday’s UCBAC girls soccer matchup looking to bounce back from last year’s 2A East Region Semifinal last fall against Harford Tech. The Cobras, however, once again prevailed.
Harford Tech’s offense capitalized off early chances to defeat Rising Sun 2-1. Tech got on the board early in the first with a goal from Danielle Korczak. The Cobras followed up the lead with a score from Lea Ayers to extend Tech’s lead.
“It's good and bad. They say 2-0 lead is the hardest one to have because that one goal creeps back in and all the sudden we start to worry and wonder,” Harford Tech Head Coach Matt Berg said. “We don’t play our game, we play to try and prevent them, so it's scary, but also I’d rather be the one that’s up 2-0 than the one that’s behind 2-0.”
Rising Sun’s Cameron Mink cut into the lead before the end of the half with a goal scored from just outside the box. By the end of the half, Mink totaled seven shots on goal. Despite trailing at half time, Rising Sun generated multiple scoring chances alongside Mink.
“When she’s on the field she’s an immediate threat, she can take people on one-on-one. She can play good balls into the other forwards. She can shoot the ball from range,” Rising Sun Head Coach John Hartnett said. “When we have her on the field she’s an immediate goal scoring threat.”
Alayna Eyman and Carley McCardell totaled four shots for Rising Sun in the first half.
“We played really well in the last 20 minutes of the first half. We were really clicking. I think if we can put together 80 minutes mentally and physically then we have a chance in that game,” Hartnett said. “If we can not give teams easy opportunities that’s also a good thing and not give the other team easy goals as well.”
Harford Tech’s Caroline Korczak scored the only goal of the second half, solidifying the Cobras offensive performance. Tech goalie Abi Marcello had an impressive game in net, not allowing the Rising Sun offensive chances to gain momentum.
“She was great, she held almost everything. Right spot, right time. She’s so athletic and also so smart. She has a great combination of intelligence and athleticism,” Berg said. “She’s okay with putting herself in harm's way.”
Rising Sun will visit Patterson Mill on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
