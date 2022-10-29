PERRYVILLE — Ethen Gunter capped off Perryville’s dominant win over Bohemia Manor with a special accomplishment.
Gunter’s 140 rushing yards on 22 carries helped the junior running back eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground for the year. His performance served as just one of the many bright spots of Perryville’s 37-0 blowout of Bo Manor.
“At the beginning of the season it’s not something I imagined at all,” Gunter said of reaching 1,000 yards on the year. “I didn’t even really think about yards until like a week or two ago.”
Gunter’s journey to his memorable high school gridiron moment came after a hiatus from the sport of football. Gunter said he attended Perryville for half a year as a freshman, before transferring to North East.
“It started off as, ‘one off year won’t hurt,’ and then it built and built and I started missing it so much,” Gunter said. “Especially when I come out here and see the atmosphere of the games and I just wanted to play in it so bad. Being back here and playing here for a school that I went to after middle school is just fun.”
The junior running back found pay dirt three times on the night, including a pair of 5-yard rushing scores in the first half to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead. A 33-yard field goal by Zach Ayers extended the Panthers lead to 17-0 at the half. Gunter’s third touchdown on a 13-yard rush put a 30-spot on the scoreboard in the final quarter of play.
Gunter praised his offensive line for creating space, a similar sentiment from the previous week’s win over Havre de Grace.
“I got a great line, the holes are there,” Gunter said. “Even when they’re not quite there, usually they got second effort blocking, which is where a lot of the bigger runs come from.”
Perryville’s ability to run the football came as quarterback Ty Patchell finished with 103 passing yards passing on a 66% completion percentage. Patchell added a touchdown pass on a 22-yard catch-and-run by Kyle Huth in the third quarter to give Perryville a 24-0 lead.
“It starts with the game plan and the coaching and the big guys up front protecting and just the work we put in on the offseason and during the summer with route running,” Patchell said.
Gunter said he is seeing Patchell get more comfortable as the junior quarterback receives more reps under center. Patchell and senior quarterback Rob Siek have split time throughout the middle of the fall season.
“I think he didn’t expect to play much, so when he got thrown in it was a little nerve wracking, but he’s settling in and really becoming a leader in the huddle,” Gunter said of Patchell. “He’s really starting to learn how to control it, so that’s fun to watch, especially because we can have him back next year.”
The win marks Perryville's second-straight defensive shutout with Gunter even finding ways to make plays on the other end. His jump ball interception of Bo Manor’s Drew Lenz in the first quarter setup Perryville’s second scoring drive and Gunter’s second touchdown of the game.
Even more impressive, Gunter’s pick came shortly after suffering an eye contusion on a previous offensive drive.
“By the time I was on defense I was seeing two out of my left eye, when I went for the ball I was just seeing three total,” Gunter said. “I just picked for the middle and I caught it.”
Perryville and Bohemia Manor both finish the season 5-4 as the pair of Class 1A East region rivals enter the playoff season. Perryville Head Coach Sean Sandora has preached to his team to play clean football and credited his squad for doing so as crunch time nears.
“All year long we’ve been beating ourselves with things and this afternoon I was like, ‘guys, let's execute and use this to catapult us into the playoffs,'” Sandora said. “I’m just excited for the seniors. We played really well tonight.”
For Gunter, the ability to play clean football will allow the Panthers to put pressure on other teams when the postseason starts next week.
“We’ve been stressing stop the stupid mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot,” Gunter said. “We’ve been stressing to try and point the gun at them instead of us is what we’ve really been trying to work on."
Cecil County Scoreboard
Harford Tech 28, Elkton 6
Editor’s Note: Stats are unofficial and based on the records kept in-game by sports editor Patrick LaPorte.
