Perryville’s Mallory Stamper (0) drives past Tri-State’s Savannah Henry (5) during Tri-State’s 29-22 win over Perryville in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Katy Hammer (24) attempts to save a ball from going out of bounds during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Katy Hammer (24) puts up a shot between two Havre De Grace defenders during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Reagan Hassell (55) goes up for a layup with Havre De Grace's Sanai Knox (15) and Azareya Whiting (11) defending during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Alaina Foran (50) backs down a Havre De Grace defender during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's LeeAnn Pugh (11) drives by Greater Grace's Emma Lucas (22) during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Syanni Benson (back) reaches over a Greater Grace player for the ball during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Aleigha Gangemi (1) follows through with a three point shot during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton Head Coach Gabe Sherrod signals to his offense in the final seconds of the game during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Tome’s Landen Cain (2) drives her way past Rising Sun’s Jordan Lynch en route to the cup during Rising Sun’s 55-38 win over Tome in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 28.
Tri-State's Hope Pfadt (10) goes up for a shot along the baseline during Tri-State's 29-22 win over Perryville in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Tri-State's Abigail Slagle (15) attempts a shot during Tri-State's 29-22 win over Perryville in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Tri-State's Tessa Davis (1) attempts a floater during Tri-State's 29-22 win over Perryville in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Perryville's Cienna Lilly (11) throws a pass into the paint during Tri-State's 29-22 win over Perryville in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Saylor Bare attempts a free throw during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Jasmin Chrystal (21) puts up a right-handed floater during Havre De Grace's 67-29 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Malana Redden (21) goes up for a layup during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Malana Redden (21) leaps to the basket during Greater Grace Christian's 44-42 win over Elkton in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Sarah Clark (2) drives to the basket during Rising Sun's 55-38 win over Tome in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 28.
NORTH EAST — After day one of competition on the girls side of the Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament brackets, the Tigers and Crusaders remain in the hunt for a holiday title.
Girls Gold Bracket
Tri-State Christian 29, Perryville 22
The Crusaders punched their ticket to the Gold Bracket title game with a seven point win over the Panthers of Perryville. Tri-State’s Jules Harris led the Crusaders with a game-high 13 points, while going 9-of-13 at the charity stripe. Hope Pfadt added 10 points for Tri-State. Perryville’s Mallory Stamper finished with a team-high seven points in the loss for Perryville. Taylor White added six points for the Panthers.
Havre De Grace 67, North East 29
The Warriors of Havre De Grace advanced to the championship game of the Gold Bracket with a 67-29 win over North East. Carla Dunson led the Warriors in scoring with 22 points, while Azareya Whiting dropped 20 points in the win for Havre De Grace. North East’s Reagan Hassell finished the game in double figures for the Indians with 15 points on the afternoon.
Girls Gold Bracket Championship Game: Tri-State Christian v. Havre De Grace, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Girls Gold Bracket Consolation Game: Perryville v. North East, Thursday, 9 a.m.
Girls Green Bracket
Greater Grace Christian 44, Elkton 42
Greater Grace edged Elkton with a 44-42 win to advance to the Green Bracket Championship game. The close loss for the Golden Elks was highlighted by a barrage of three pointers in the final minutes by Elkton’s Aleigha Gangemi. The senior guard connected on four triples in the final quarter. Gangemi finished the afternoon with a game-high 20 points.
Rising Sun 55, Tome 38
The Tigers cruised to a 17-point win in the semifinal round of the Green Bracket against Tome. Sarah Clark finished with a team-high 17 points for Rising Sun with nine of those points coming from beyond the arc. Allison Stoudt and Jordan Lynch tallied nine points and eight points respectively for the Tigers. Tome’s Landen Cain contributed to half of the Titans’ offense with a game-high 19 points.
Girls Green Bracket Championship Game: Greater Grace v. Rising Sun, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Girls Green Bracket Consolation Game: Elkton v. Tome, Thursday, 12 p.m.
