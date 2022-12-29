Perryville's Sean Beard (left) guards Bohemia Manor's Landon Horsey (right) during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East’s Jabez Griffin (25) drives past MOT Charter’s Renard Rhem (21) for a basket during MOT Charter’s 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Jabez Griffin (25) battles through a pair of MOT Charter defenders during MOT Charter's 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's James Traynham (45) goes up for a basket with an MOT Charter defender in his face during MOT Charter's 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Tyler Stoudt (2) throws a pass across the court during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Wyatt McDowell (14) pulls up from the free throw line during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Dayton Felts (4) attempts a shot with a hand in his face during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Jonathan Stanley (right) attempts a layup over a Greater Grace defender during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Bohemia Manor's Landon Horsey (3) attempts to dart past Perryville's Ty Patchell (5) during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Perryville's Andrew Kidd (center) looks for a way around Bohemia Manor's Jake Vaughn (right) during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Tri-State's Jackson Sartin (1) follows through with his shot as Elkton's Kabali Kajubi defends during Elkton's 58-51 win over Tri-State Christian in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East's Matthew Hopkins (12) puts up a floater during MOT Charter's 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
MOT Charter's Carlton Smith (4) attempts a triple during MOT Charter's 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
North East’s Luke Keefer (11) rises up for a basket during MOT Charter’s 55-47 win over North East in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Avery Rush (33) puts up a shot during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Rising Sun's Tyler Stoudt (2) puts up a layup during Greater Grace Christian's 60-39 win over Rising Sun in the Gold Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Bohemia Manor's Jasir Jones (31) controls the ball in the paint during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Perryville's Cy McCall (34) reaches up for a layup during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Bohemia Manor's Jake Vaughn (12) tip toes to stay in bounds during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Perryville's Blake Stevens reaches out for a basket during Perryville's 61-46 win over Bohemia Manor in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Zyan Willams (12) is introduced prior to Elkton's 58-51 win over Tri-State Christian in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
A pair of Tri-State players are introduced prior to Elkton's 58-51 win over Tri-State Christian in the Green Bracket of the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28.
NORTH EAST — A pair of Cecil County squads made it out of the first day of play at Cecil College’s Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament. Here is a look back at day one of boys action on both sides of the bracket.
Boys Gold Bracket
MOT Charter (DE) 55, North East 47
MOT Charter punched its ticket to the championship of the Gold Bracket with a 55-47 win over the Indians. North East’s Luke Keefer led the Indians in scoring with 16 points, including a pair of triples. Jabez Griffin added 14 points for the Indians in Wednesday’s defeat. MOT Charter’s Justin Duncombe matched Keefer with 16 points of his own, while Carlton Smith finished the game with 15 points, including four three pointers for the Mustangs.
Greater Grace Christian 60, Rising Sun 39
Greater Grace Christian advanced to the Gold Bracket title game with a commanding 60-39 win over Rising Sun. The Eagles’ Kelly Turner finished with a game-high 16 points in the win. Myles Tanksley added 12 points in the victory. Alosha Falko finished with a team-high 12 points for Rising Sun, while Tyler Stoudt finished with nine points for the Tigers.
Boys Gold Bracket Championship: Greater Grace Christian v. MOT Charter, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Gold Bracket Consolation: North East v. Rising Sun, Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
Boys Green Bracket
Perryville 61, Bohemia Manor 46
Disruptive defense led the way as Perryville downed Bohemia Manor. Six points off turnovers by the Panthers in the game’s first two minutes set the tone. Although Perryville committed its own turnovers on occasion while pushing the pace in transition, it ultimately got all that it wanted on offense from Sean Beard, who poured in a team-high 21 points. Supplying 10 points each for the Panthers were Ben Clarke and Jerry Howard. After trailing 28-18 at halftime, Bo Manor closed its deficit to 28-22 with 5:55 in the third quarter before Beard responded with a pair of three-pointers to end the Eagles’ threat in the next several minutes.
Elkton 58, Tri-State Christian 51
The Golden Elks moved on in the Green Bracket with an eight point win over the Crusaders. Kabali Kajubi finished with 15 points for Elkton. Brian Pearson finished with 12 points and Jayden Nichols ended with 10 points for Elkton, while Kenton Minter and Obote Briscoe ended the night with an eight point and seven point performance. Tri-State’s Jackson Sartin led all players in scoring with 17 points. Jeremiah Falko finished with 10 points for the Crusaders.
Boys Green Bracket Championship: Elkton v. Perryville, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Green Bracket Consolation Game: Tri-State Christian v. Bohemia Manor, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.
