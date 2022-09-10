CHESAPEAKE CITY – Angel Granado and Jake Koehler were teammates as seven-year-olds on the Upper Chesapeake Youth Football League’s Cecil County Jaguars.
Given the success they have enjoyed in reuniting on the Bohemia Manor High School Eagles, one would think the tandem has played together all those years since strapping up for the Jags.
In reality, seniors Granado and Koehler are in just their second fall season together at the high-school level. The pair’s chemistry more closely resembles that of players with double the experience.
“It’s just the connection,” Granado, the Eagles quarterback, first said of playing alongside Koehler.
“I tell him audibles, everything,” he added later. “Look at each other, we know we see on the same page. Sometimes, it just takes a little nod, and we know where we’re going. Every time.”
Koehler feels much the same.
“We got the chemistry together at this point,” the running back said. “We know it; we’ll say one word in the backfield, switch sides, [Angel will] tell me who I’m blocking and all, where I’m going. We got it all.”
The paths to Granado and Koehler’s shared time as Eagles crossed at Red Lion Christian Academy in Delaware in each player’s sophomore year, which began with the heavily COVID-19-affected fall 2020 season.
Granado headed to Red Lion after his 2019 freshman year at St. Elizabeth (DE), while Koehler briefly departed Bo Manor for Red Lion amid the continuing pandemic three-quarters into his sophomore year, which allowed him the rising-junior summer with Granado and ensuing return to Bo Manor.
The Eagles have been buoyed by the backfield mates ever since, who accounted for three rushing touchdowns in Friday night’s 27-12 win over visiting Patterson Mill. Granado found paydirt twice against the Huskies and Koehler’s touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter’s opening minute put the Eagles up two scores, breathing room that would hold for good.
Bo Manor’s balanced offense keeps defenses guessing, Koehler said, with Granado adding that in 2021, the Eagles lined Koehler up at slot receiver, causing teams to key on the pass. With Koehler spending most of his time at tailback in 2022, the opposition has been forced to deal with varying looks from a more multiple, though run-first, Eagle offense.
“If we’re in a [called] run play, we’re able to check into a pass,” Granado explained. “If we’re in a pass play, we’re able to check into a run. Just reading the defense like that on the fly.”
Granado and Koehler’s collaboration isn’t limited to Cecil County’s on-field action. Each has garnered the interest of regional NCAA Division I FCS programs and says they have experienced much of the recruiting process together with numerous schools of overlap. The teammates jointly visited Towson University’s spring game, for instance.
Granado is coming off a busy summer of prospect camp attendance at FBS UConn and Temple in addition to days at FCS members Towson and Delaware. He has also been to FCS Lafayette and has multiple fall gameday visits to FCS programs upcoming.
This fall will be crucial for Koehler, who suffered an injury early in the summer and was kept out of the majority of college summer camps, which are often opportunities for recruits to separate themselves in ability and coachability.
Koehler’s fall destinations include a completed game visit at Lafayette and more to come at DI counterparts Villanova, Delaware, and Towson. Division II Millersville and Shepherd, plus Division III Ursinus, are also on the docket, Koehler said.
“It’s so important for me to showcase what I can do,” he acknowledged. “And these few first games are what the college coaches are going to take [for] highlights. You gotta do whatever you can.”
Fortunately for Koehler and Bo Manor, with Granado by his side to continue the dynamic duo, the Eagles can expect more individual and team success.
In the meantime, the QB is sticking to his squad’s season-long incremental approach after the latest win.
“We got a 24-hour rule,” Granado emphasized. “24 hours, enjoy it, do whatever–not partying, not all that, but just enjoying it. Then next up, when film comes out, we’re back in and next week on to Havre de Grace. And we’re going 1-0 once again. Monday morning film once again.”
Cecil County Scoreboard
Rising Sun 27, Havre de Grace 21
HAVRE DE GRACE – The Tigers picked up their first win of the season on another impressive Gannon Russell performance. Russell rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Running back Sam Ehrhart finished with 78 yards and a touchdown. Landon Harbert recovered a Havre de Grace fumble on the Warriors' one-yard line. Rising Sun is 1-1 on the season.
Edgewood 53, Elkton 20
EDGEWOOD – Elkton suffered its first loss of the 2022 season. It puts the Golden Elks at 1-1. Elkton will visit Aberdeen on Friday.
