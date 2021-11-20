INDIAN HEAD, Md. — As the seconds ticked off the clock, Elkton senior quarterback Jayden Triplett took it all in. He was once again the best overall talent on the field, something the lock to be a 2021 all-conference player is used to. But on this night, a 58-28 third-round MPSSAA playoff loss at Lackey High School, the Chargers proved a bit too much.
At the end of the day, a 7-4 record this season and over 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns – three of them of the rushing variety – still had Triplett doing what he does quite often – praising his teammates and coaches.
“It has been a great experience – my four years at Elkton,” Triplett said. “We had a good team and we had a good run but we just fell short. My teammates I had that helped me and the coaches — how much they helped me be the person and player that I am is something I will always remember.”
His coach will certainly miss No. 5 – the captain of the team and someone opposing defenses always knew they would have their hands full with on any given Friday night.
“He is everything you can ask for in a leader and a captain,” Elkton coach Matt Feeney said. “And I’m not even thinking about the football piece. I love him as a person, he has been somebody that I have loved having the opportunity to coach. And he just is an incredible athlete with the ability to run our offense. We run a complex system – and his ability to get us in the right checks and the right protections was great.”
After a disastrous first quarter saw Lackey take a 22-0 lead on a couple of big touchdown runs by Joquan Adams and DeAndre Smith – as well as a safety on an attempted Elkton punt, the Golden Elks came to life.
A couple of Triplett touchdown runs and two point conversions including a pass from Triplett to Amir Bolton, pulled Elkton to within 22-16. Lackey would go on to score 29 unanswered points to put things away and seal a semifinal date in Baltimore with Dunbar High School next Friday.
Feeney agreed that his quarterback, yet again, was the most electric on the field Friday, but some uncharacteristic turnovers and a stout rushing attack by Lackey that rolled up over 300 yards made all the difference.
“They are just huge up-front. They just took it to us,” Feeney said. “We felt like our gameplan was solid but we ran into a powerhouse you know – it happens. We just needed a couple of stops but our defense got leaky again and we never got the opportunity to be competitive again.”
