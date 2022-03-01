The Golden Elks' senior guard duo, Jayden Triplett and Amir Bolton, high-five while waiting on foul shots. Triplett recorded 13 points while Bolton posted 14 in Elkton's 67-60 win over Harford Tech on Monday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Harford Tech senior Evan Buck gets past Elkton defenders for a layup in Monday’s MPSSAA regional semifinal game. The Golden Elks defeated the Cobras 67-60.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Elkton guard Jayden Triplett drives to the basket through the Harford Tech defense.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Elkton’s Erijae Williams kicks out a rebound to start Elkton’s fast break offense in a MPSSAA playoff game against Harford Tech Monday evening.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Elkton senior guard Jayden Triplett is guarded by Harford Tech’s Matayo McGraw. Despite McGraw’s 24 points, the Golden Elks defeated the Cobras 67-60
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Elkton senior guard Amir Bolton pulls up from three during Elkton’s MPSSAA regional semifinal game over Harford Tech. Bolton sunk two three-pointers in the 67-60 win.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Elkton forward Jaden Nichols takes midair contact while attempting a layup in the Golden Elks’ 67-60 win over Harford Tech in the MPSSAA regionals semifinals on Monday.
ELKTON — In MPSSAA playoff action, the Golden Elks of Elkton High School downed Harford Tech’s Cobras 67-60. Despite a sizable 49-38 lead going into the 4th quarter, a string of late turnovers by the Elks allowed the Cobras to claw within striking distance.
“Always got to look over your shoulder because the other team is inching up on you,” said Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens. “That’s what they did tonight.”
Despite the turnovers, the Elks hung on and were able to retain their lead into the game’s closing minutes. At which point the Cobras were forced to foul, sending Elkton’s guards to the charity stripe to ice the game.
“Basketball is a game of stretches,” said Givens, referring to Elkton’s command of the early portions of the game followed by Harford’s streak of steals in the 4th.
Elkton seniors Jayden Triplett and Amir Bolton combined for 27 points, with Triplett putting up 13 and making five of his last six free throws, while Bolton added 14 points including two from beyond the arc. Zyan Williams contributed 13 points from his post play.
Harford’s Matayo McGraw posted 24 points — including 11 in the 4th — to keep his team in contention.
Looking forward, Givens believes his team is ready for their next postseason matchup.
“I feel good,” said Givens.
The Golden Elks face the Fallston Cougars on March 2 at 6 p.m. in Fallston.
