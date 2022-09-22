CHESAPEAKE CITY — Through a half of play Perryville and Bohemia Manor remained knotted at zero as each team looked to get a conference victory.
With just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Perryville's Aggie Mahan set up teammate Peyton Givens at the top of the circle. All Givens had to do was deliver.
She did just that.
Givens found the back of the net, surmounting to the only goal of the contest and an eventual Perryville victory.
“It was great,” Givens said. “I was biting my nails the whole time, it was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. I was watching the clock.”
Perryville entered the county matchup coming off a 2-1 overtime loss against Elkton. The Panthers finished with 16 shots on goal and only one goal to show for it in Perryville's last contest.
Perryville Head Coach Janet Candy said she looked for a different outcome from her team’s offense.
“We worked all day yesterday on how to set ourselves up better on offense,” Candy said. “We knew today that we would not get as many chances.”
“We would have to capitalize,” Candy added. “It would have to be in the open field more likely.”
Candy praised Perryville goalie Lawrencia Jennings for her performance in net for the Panthers. Jennings allowed no goals and faced late Bo Manor chances that would have tied the game.
“She did a great job today,” Candy said of Jennings. “She does not like when she gets scored on, let alone a 2-1 game in overtime. She has been pretty much angry, just festering in that loss and I think today she came out and really brought it.”
Jennings said she is always focused, whether the ball is down in Perryville’s own defensive end or on the other side of the field.
“What really helps me is to pay attention to the ball wherever it is,” Jennings said.
Despite the one goal defeat, Eagles Head Coach Caitlan Gartland credited her players including Lizzy Lynn, Aly Strusowski and Katie Scott for limiting Perryville’s chances in the loss.
“It's just that one [goal], that’s all it takes. That one lucky touch and you’re beat,” Gartland said. “That was tough to swallow and the girls are bummed, but we got a rule. Midnight, it's over, we're onto the next one and hopefully we get another shot at them.”
Perryville will face Edgewood and Havre de Grace in back-to-back home games. Jennings believes her team has the ability to win games as the Panthers near their halfway point in the season.
“The team brings me together and helps me,” Jennings said. “We just have better communication. Even earlier in the season, even last year, it was good, but this is a better team and I feel like we can win more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.