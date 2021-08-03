Sytieia Brown, Elkton — Brown went undefeated versus county competition in shot put and discus. She currently ranks 1st in Class 2A for shot put and discus. Won shot put, discus, and the 100m at the County Invite meet.
Girls’ Distance Athletes
Brooke Ayers, North East — Ayers was undefeated in 1600m (5:36.56) and 3200m (12:37), clocking the fastest time in the county for both events.
Lily Miller, Elkton
Girls’ Middle Distance Athletes
Amanda Callaghan, Rising Sun — The sophomore was 1st at County Invite in 800m and 4x400R where she ran the third leg. Ayers also claimed 2nd in the 1600m at Cecil Invite. Currently ranks 1st in the county in 800m and 4x400R, and 2nd in 1600m. She qualified for Regionals in 4 events and would have done 7 events if she had been allowed. Ayers’ coach noted that she is an encouraging presence that maintained strong grades throughout the year.
Mia Cudmore, North East — Cudmore’s ranked 5th in the county in the 200m (28.54) and 2nd in 400m (1:02.34).
Girls’ Sprinters
Alyssa McCall, Rising Sun — McCall placed 1st at the County Invite meet in 400m, 4x100R where she anchored the relay, and 4x400R in which she led off. She ranks 8th in Class 2A in the 400m with a time of 1:01.85. Ranked 1st in the county in the 400m, 4x100R, and 4x400R.
Briana Poullard, Bohemia Manor
Girls’ Hurdlers
Ella Cost, Rising Sun — Cost’s coach noted that she is a true competitor, versatile and willing to do any event to help her team.
Anna Rando, Perryville — Claimed 1st in the county in both hurdling events.
Girls’ Jumpers
Leah Clark, Perryville
Brin Khanjar, North East — Khanjar was undefeated in the high jump and has highest clearance in county at 5-0.
