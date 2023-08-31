PERRYVILLE — Last season marked a memorable year for Perryville’s girls’ soccer program, reaching the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time since 2006. Now with much of the same talent returning, the Panthers are hoping to get back to where they were a year ago.
Perryville will return nine juniors and seniors from last year’s squad that posted a 14-1 recorded, with its only loss coming at the hands of Fallston, the eventual Class 1A state champions. With the departure of just one senior from last year’s team, head coach John Myers’ goal with the program is simple. Getting back to the state semifinals and possibly beyond. Forward Sarah Murrell begins her senior year after a junior campaign that saw her finish with 12 goals and 16 assists, while leading a Perryville offense that averaged four goals per game. Senior midfielder Brooklynn Myers, along with senior centerback Hailey Myers and junior goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell return for the Panthers, looking to improve upon a Perryville defense that finished the year with seven clean sheets and allowed just 13 goals in 15 games.
“Still bringing back that core and having the majority of our starters there, that’s what our goal is and that is where we do want to get back to and win two more games,” Myers said.
The Panthers will see a tweak in their schedule this fall as they make the leap from the conference’s Susquehanna Division to the Chesapeake Division. Perryville’s move to the upper division will pit the Panthers against the likes of Harford County’s C. Milton Wright, Bel Air, Patterson Mill, Harford Tech, North Harford and Fallston. Myers hopes a move to the conference’s Chesapeake Division — plus an always challenging county lineup — can help his team prepare for the level competition and intensity they will experience once the regional playoffs begin in late October.
“We’re going to see this competition that we are hoping for, that’s going to make them stronger once they get to the playoffs,” Myers said. “And have them not be overwhelmed with these other schools that have more resources when it comes to girls’ soccer.”
Eagles relishing the underdog mentality After state playoff appearances in 2019 and 2021, Bohemia Manor missed out on its third straight state playoff appearance by one game in a regional finals loss to Perryville. As a result, Eagles’ head coach Lissy Dean said her squad is embracing the role of the underdog this upcoming fall.
“I think we’re back into the underdog role, I think Perryville is definitely expected to succeed again this year and go pretty far, but I like the underdog role and I like being the ones who have the opportunity to knock them off,” Dean said. “Hopefully we put ourself in that position again where we are playing them in the regional final and we will see what happens.”
Despite a smaller team turnout, the Eagles return a wealth of experienced and young talent from last year’s squad that posted an 8-6 record. Bohemia Manor’s offense, which averaged just over three goals per game, will return sophomore forward Hallie Stansfield and senior midfielder Addie Sample after the pair combined for 20 goals and 11 assists. Forward Briana Poullard also returns for the Eagles on offense, coming off a junior year with six goals and five assists.
Sophomore Sarah Holmes will man the back line for the Eagles after receiving significant playing time her freshman year, while senior Mickey Mills will start at goalkeeper. With 15 players currently on the roster and two incoming freshmen, Dean is expecting those returners from last year’s team to take on large roles in their play and their leadership.
“We have a lot who played last year, but they are kind of spread in whether they’re juniors, seniors or sophomores, we don’t have too many newcomers because we are low in numbers this year,” Dean said. “But it’s giving those guys who have only been here a year, they already have leadership roles and they’re stepping up into them.”
Elkton hoping to revamp offense in 2023After a year in which Elkton finished with just two wins, second-year Golden Elks head coach Rick Shelley is hopeful another year with his squad can put the Elks’ program back on the right track.
Elkton is expected to see changes on offense with the departure of midfielder Elianna Teigland. Freshmen Bella Chaffee and Jordan McCullough are set to join Elkton’s offensive attack, who Shelley thinks will provide a jolt of life to an Elkton offense that struggled to put the ball in the back of the net. The Golden Elks’ were shutout by opponents six times a year ago and averaged just under two goals per game, in large part due to its 16 combined goals against Joppatowne and Aberdeen, both games in which the Elks won. In its remaining nine matches, Elkton netted just four goals.
Elkton enters the year with six seniors returning from last season, including senior goalie LeeAnn Pugh and senior centerback Cassidy Shelley. The Golden Elks’ head coach said his back line will look much of the same from a year ago with Pugh and Shelley at the heart of the Elks’ defense. Pugh finished the season with 106 saves in net for Elkton, posted a pair of shutouts in both of the Elks’ victories and added two goals in the field. Elkton allowed just under three goals per game last season.
“Our back line is pretty much the same, our midfield will be different, I think we have a little more speed up top,” Shelley said. “So I’m hoping we’ll get a lot more offensive input than we did last year.”
Former Blue Hen taking over Rising Sun programChange is in the air for Rising Sun girls’ soccer as Katie Tosh, an alum of the University of Delaware’s women’s soccer program, will take over Sun’s girls’ soccer program from John Hartnett. Hartnett spent the the last six years with Rising Sun, which included an appearance in the Class 2A State Semifinals in 2019. Prior to arriving as the Tigers’ new manager, Tosh coached at Rising Sun Middle School.
Rising Sun will return 13 varsity players from last year’s squad that posted an eight-win season, before falling to Harford Tech in the opening round of the regional playoffs for the second straight season. Tosh hopes her returning core can benefit from playing a more technical style of soccer, with an aim to possess the ball more and create more scoring opportunities.
“I’m hoping that we can be really strong in possession and more technical this year as they are a little bit more comfortable with each other,” Tosh said. “High school soccer is hard because you are bringing girls in from all different teams to play on one team, but with that connection from those younger starters that are now the older starters, I think [we] can be more technical and able to pass more and get mores shots off then in previous years.”
The Tigers’ offense that averaged just under three goals per game a season ago will run through junior forward Cameron Mink, after leading Rising Sun in scoring last year with 10 goals. Mink’s impressive sophomore season was accompained by an All-County selection and 1st Team All-Susquehanna Honors. Returning senior centerbacks Katelyn Lacey and Abby Wishart will man Rising Sun’s back line that led the Tigers to an 8-1 record when opponents scored less than two goals a game. In net, Izzy Covert is expected to take over the starting goalie spot for Sun after the departure of goalie Jordan Lynch.
“She is very smart on the ball and I will need her to share her thoughts more so that the team can kind of keep up with what her thoughts are,” Tosh said of Mink. “She is the person we kind of want to play the ball through and to control the pace and tempo of everything on the field.”
Krasman enters first year with North EastAfter coaching Cecil Soccer for six years on the travel sports circuit, Todd Krasman is taking on a new coaching responsibility this fall.
Krasman will start his first season with North East girls’ soccer, taking over the program from Tom Decker. The first-year head coach will inherit a program that finished just below .500 with a 6-7 record and lost in the opening round of the Class 2A East regional playoffs last year. With experience from coaching or seeing most of his athletes play at the travel level, Krasman believes it’s a benefit to already have a connection established with some of his new athletes at North East.
“Just knowing what type of coach I’m like and they can just step in and they are not trying to feel me out, they already know what I am like,” Krasman said.
The Indians enter the season with seven upperclassmen on the roster, followed by a mix of close to 10 sophomores and freshmen, according to Krasman. Katy Hammer, Sophie Scheffler and Larkin Himmelreich return for their senior years with the Indians. Hammer finished her junior season with eight goals and eight assists at the midfielder and striker spots, along with All-County and 1st Team All-Susquehanna selections. Junior midfielder Ashleigh Peace will accompany Hammer for the Indians, coming off a sophomore season with one goal and four assists.
Krasman said Himmelreich is one of three goalkeepers on the roster and will play in net and out in the field, alongside sophomore Keira Morton and freshman Natalie Reynolds. All six of North East’s wins a season ago came when the Indians allowed two goals or fewer. North East was winless when giving up two or more goals a game.
“I’ve never had this problem, the luxury of having three quality keepers,” Krasman said. “It gives me field players too because all three of them are field players. When I take them out they’re just not riding the bench, they can go in and give us some help and get some energy back out on that field.”
With a roster on the shorter end, Krasman expects everyone, senior to freshman, to make an impact on the pitch.
“I told the girls, if you think you’re going to be riding the bench, that’s not happening,” Krasman said. “What we do in practice is I want you all learning everything.”
