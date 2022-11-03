CHESAPEAKE CITY — Tuesday’s final score of the field hockey regional title signified more than simply crowning a champion. It represented a friendship between two head coaches.
North East Head Coach Kendie Sandridge and Bohemia Manor Head Coach Caitlan Gartland embraced after the Indians punched their ticket to a third-straight state quarterfinal appearance with a 1-0 win. The pair’s bond developed after Gartland coached Sandridge for a year at Perryville, while Gartland served as an assistant under Sandridge with the Indians before her time with the Eagles.
Gartland said the pair relish in each other's successes and cry with each other after tough losses.
“For me, as good friends, it’s nice to see our girls on this field playing against each other,” Gartland said. “They compete well against each other and they can do that with some level of camaraderie.”
Sandridge said even after a victory or defeat against each other, they always remain close. She added the pair hopes to continue to expand field hockey in the county with the continued success of both Gartland’s Eagles and her Indians.
“She married me, she coached me, she was a bridesmaid for me. We go back to when I was in high school,” Sandridge said of Gartland. “She’s a good friend, she’s a great coach and they're a great team, they really are. They fought very hard down to the last minute.”
The only goal of the night came off a scrum in front of the net before North East’s Ava McMillan capitalized on a second chance shot to give the Indians a 1-0 lead with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter of play.
“Everything was set up perfectly,” McMillan said. “We really get the ball down the field and we work well together. A lot of passing, it just kind of all came together in that one moment."
North East’s defense did not allow a shot on goal in the first half. The third and fourth quarter proved a different story. The Eagles finished with four shots on goal in the second half, including three in the third quarter. North East goalie Tess Keatley, however, kept the Eagles off the scoreboard.
Keatley credited her offense for putting shots on net, allowing her to work with an early lead. The North East senior noted her defense helped her block shots in front of the net to keep the Indians’ shutout alive.
“I just do what I can to support them defensively,” Keatley said. “One of my defenders had a really good defensive save too, it wasn’t just me. I had plenty of missed shots, but the defense came in to save me.”
Bo’s run to the regional championship game came after the Eagles rattled off six wins in their previous seven games, stretching back to an 11-0 win over Aberdeen on Sept. 29. Gartland explained she takes much pride in coaching her group of girls.
“They come out every day just ready to be the best field hockey players they can be,” Gartland said. “They have changed the trajectory of this program. To get to this game two years in a row, to be the smallest and most inexperienced team is a testament to their work ethic.”
North East will compete in the state quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed in Class 1A action. The Indians will visit No. 4 Patuxent at noon on Saturday.
“It’s exciting, I'm a kid too. Today I was a whole ball of nerves,” Sandridge said of the anticipation to the game. “It’s just really exciting to see what they’ve built since August.”
