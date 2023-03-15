Ella Pennington

Elkton High School graduate Ella Pennington (pictured) has broken two Rowan records in the 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard IM during her freshman year with the Profs.

Elkton's Ella Pennington — a 2022 graduate from Elkton High School — was well known for her record-altering performances in the pool during her time as a Golden Elk. Pennington has done the same in her freshman year at Rowan University.


