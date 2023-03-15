Elkton's Ella Pennington — a 2022 graduate from Elkton High School — was well known for her record-altering performances in the pool during her time as a Golden Elk. Pennington has done the same in her freshman year at Rowan University.
Looking back, her decision to attend Rowan was cemented after breaking the previous Profs swimming record of 2:04.53 in the 200-yard backstroke. Pennington received an email from former Rowan record holder Alex Bambrick shortly after her record-setting performance. In the email, Bambrick congratulated Pennington for her milestone accomplishment.
In that moment, the Rowan freshman knew she found a school and swimming program that was the perfect fit.
"That kind of just grounded me,” Pennington said. “I found an amazing program that really cares. Even down to our alumni, who aren’t even actively swimming anymore, they’re still watching and they’re still reaching out and they still care.”
Now with her freshman year winding down, Pennington has another opportunity to showcase her times and talent.
The former Golden Elk is set to make her nationals debut starting Wednesday at the Division III NCAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pennington is set to compete in the 200 backstroke after making the national cut at Rowan's conference championships in late February.
Going the distance with the Golden Elks
Elkton Head Coach Pat Cline has coached the Golden Elks' swim program since its inception in 2016. After completing his second season with Elkton, Cline got word through his athletes of Pennington's interest to join the Elks. Cline went to a summer swim meet to watch her swim and immediately recognized Pennington's work ethic, talent and potential at the high school level.
"You could tell right away she really worked. You could tell she was going to do some stuff," Cline said. "I was really excited to see somebody who puts that much effort into it."
Pennington had an upwards of five years of experience in the pool as she entered high school. She began swimming at the age of nine and competed in club swimming throughout her time in middle school. At the club level, Pennington learned the two most fundamental strokes — freestyle and backstroke — and expanded her swimming knowledge in the butterfly and freestyle distance events.
Pennington reached the state championships in her freshman year, placing third in the 100-yard backstroke, sixth in the 200-yard IM and was a member of two Elkton relays.
Fast forward a year and Pennington was on top of the Maryland swimming scene. The Elkton sophomore moved up two spots in the 100 backstroke, capturing a state title with a time of 57.11 seconds. Pennington also earned a fifth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.
“It really felt awesome to grow as a swimmer through the amazing coaching staff that I've had access to, as well as the amazing teammates I’ve been lucky enough to have,” Pennington said. “It just felt awesome to be able to represent the programs I was a part of.”
For Pennington, the win was not just about her own success. It showcased what Elkton and the greater Cecil County swimming community was capable of achieving.
This was emulated in Pennington's initial reaction after winning her individual title. Cline recalls her teammates surrounding and embracing Pennington after her 100 backstroke victory.
"The look on her face to see how happy they were for her, it really was something special," Cline said. "Just the look on her face of realizing how genuinely happy all the other kids were for her is something that really stands out with me."
Remaining Ready
The year following her sophomore state title was a situation nobody could have expected. The emergence of the pandemic erased an entire high school season for Pennington, her teammates and her competitors.
When the idea of no junior season began to sink in, she utilized dry land as her main source of training. Pennington was a member of the Elkton cross country team and used running as a way to stay fit while she was unable to access a pool.
Pennington's club team eventually began running socially distanced practices where she was able to get in the necessary sets she needed. Pennington credited her club coaches Diana Stambaugh, Tom Welch and Kevin Kotowski for their willingness and ability restart swim practices in the midst of uncertainty.
“They kind of set up a way to run the lane lines and the different practices and things to where we were socially distanced," Pennington said. "So we were aloud to be there, but we were still able to get those sets in."
Pennington's senior year brought a semi-sense of normalcy with a swimming season in the works. The thought of getting back in the pool served as a major plus for Pennington, but one question remained.
Would a lack of a junior season negatively affect her times?
That fear ultimately did not come to fruition. Pennington broke a pair of 3A-2A-1A regional records in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly during her senior campaign. She would also reach her third state meet, placing second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.
“Just being able to get back into that state meet, back into those fast pools, back into that fast mindset environment, everyone was dropping time, everyone was swimming amazing,” Pennington said. “[COVID] was a minor setback, but we still came back twice as strong.”
Finding Rowan
As Pennington continued to achieve in the pool at Elkton, she eyed the possibility of swimming at the college level. Pennington reached out to multiple schools at first, none of which got back to her.
Pennington said the initial rejection weighed on her own confidence as a swimmer. She knew she was a solid recruit, she just had to find the right school that wanted her.
The Elkton native's family continued to encourage Pennington to chase her dream of dawning a college swim cap and goggles. After receiving a list of schools to contact from her father, she reached out to Rowan Head Coach Elise Fisher.
Fisher got back to Pennington and a visit to southern New Jersey was set.
On the visit, Rowan's head swimming coach was impressed by Pennington's resume in the pool, as well as her character and aspirations outside of swimming.
"Bringing her on campus initially was about her times, but then when I talked to her she was very interested in engineering, which Rowan is exceptional for," Fisher said. "I think what initially was interest in her athletic achievement of the past turned into something much greater."
Pennington recognized the effort put forth by Fisher in the recruiting process, something she did not receive from other schools and coaches she contacted.
After meeting the team and coaches on her visit to Glassboro, Pennington knew where she wanted to attend college. She wanted to become a Prof.
"She was the first and really only coach to be excited about me and be excited about my times, but also told me they can make me better,” Pennington said of Fisher. "The vibe was amazing, the team was amazing, Elise is amazing. I was just like ‘I’m not looking anywhere else.’”
Nationals Bound
Pennington's freshman year saw her break Rowan records in the aforementioned 200 backstroke and the 200 IM. Pennington broke the backstroke record first in early December with a 2:03.93 prelims time at the Gompei Invitational in Worcester, Massachusetts.
On the same weekend, Pennington shattered the IM record twice with a 2:07.15 in the prelims, followed by a 2:05.97 in the finals.
In late February at the Metropolitan Conference Championships (METS), Pennington once again broke the backstroke record. The Rowan freshman clocked in a 2:02.33 in the finals of the 200 backstroke, improving upon her prelims time of 2:02.54.
Alongside her records in the pool, Pennington racked up multiple season awards. She was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference's (NJAC) Women's Swimming and Diving Rookie of the Week six times during the winter and earned Rookie of the METS honors.
Pennington wraps up her freshman year on Saturday in the 200 backstroke trials. If she makes it past the trials, Pennington would compete in the 200 backstroke finals on Sunday.
For Cline, Pennington's opportunity at nationals highlights her dedication to the sport of swimming and her competitive drive when she gets in the pool.
"She knows what she wants to do and then she realizes the amount of work she has to put in and doesn't shy away from the work," Cline said. "She works when other kids are trying to get out of work and that's just a testament to her character and how much she wants to do it."
Similar to her moments of competing at the state level in high school, Pennington is prepared to represent her roots in Greensboro.
“That makes me feel so lucky and honored that I’ve had people in my life that have motivated me and prepared me to get to this point where I can represent my school, represent my program, represent my family and my hometown without giving up,” Pennington said. “I feel really lucky and really honored to be able to have this opportunity. I’m excited.”
