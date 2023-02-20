EDGEWOOD — Rising Sun finished with four individual champions, en route to a second place finish at the two-day UBCAC Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday in Edgewood.
Tyler Garvin, Mason Testerman and Elijah Farr all earned their second-consecutive conference title, while Rising Sun freshman Zach Garvin picked up his first conference title. In total, 20 Cecil County wrestlers earned a spot on the podium from the likes of Rising Sun, North East, Bohemia Manor and Perryville.
"We wrestled great, we came in with [11] guys and [10] of us made the podium," Testerman said of the second place finish. "We got a young team, going to be real good next year and we're excited to keep it going."
The victories for Testerman, Farr and Tyler Garvin all came at a different weight class from a year ago. At last season's conference championships, Garvin won at 106 pounds, Testerman won at 170 pounds and Elijah Farr won at 220 pounds. This year's win came at 113 pounds for Garvin, 182 pounds for Testerman and 195 pounds for Farr.
Farr has wrestled at 195 a majority of the season. The Tigers sophomore said his decision to do so came down to his rankings in the state.
"I originally dropped down to 195 for the team duals, then after the match against Elkton, I looked at the rankings and I went from being ninth in the state for 220 to third in the state for 195," Farr said. "I figured I'd stay at 195 for better chances."
Farr won by fall in all three of his weekend bouts and picked up a pair of pins in the first period during the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Rising Sun sophomore concluded his weekend with a pin in three minutes and 44 seconds against Bel Air's Ian Nitz.
"At the final match, I wanted to do what I originally do like fireman's and just my moves," Farr said going into his match with Nitz. "After I chose bottom, getting up was a little difficult, but once I got out, I eventually went right to my moves."
Tyler Garvin started his weekend with a win by technical fall in a one minute and 40 seconds, followed by a pin in the semifinals. Garvin captured the 113-pound title with a 24-10 win by major decision over North Harford's Tommy Blankenship.
Similar to his older brother, Zach Garvin began the quarterfinals with a 16-0 victory by technical fall and a pin in the semifinals. Zach Garvin finished out the weekend with a 1-0 win by decision over Bel Air's Gavin McDowell.
Testerman's second conference title came with a pair of pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, both coming in less than a minute. The Rising Sun junior took home first place at 182 pounds with a 15-2 win by major decision over Bel Air's Cade Zengel.
"It feels great to come out here and win, but it's not where we are ending," Testerman said. "Hopefully I can get back on the podium at regionals and then top of the podium at states is the end goal."
Fellow Tigers Adan Stewart (106), Xzavier Brown (120) and Thomas Whitehurst (285) all placed second in the championship matches. Perryville's Kyler Brown (126) and North East's Kameron Schank (160) also secured a second place spot on the podium.
North East's Hunter Pettorossi (106), Mason Boyd (126) and Rising Sun's Connor Dube (145) secured third place finishes. Bohemia Manor's Josh Allen (138) and Pharel Petifrere (170) and North East's Blaydon Blake (152) and Michael Pritchett (220) finished in fourth place.
North East's Keegan Allen (113) and R.J. Boyd (170), along with Rising Sun's Tyler Henderson (126) and Austin Horn (132) rounded out the group of Cecil wrestlers to reach the podium. All four wrestlers ended with fifth place finishes.
Bel Air captured the UCBAC team title with a score of 230 points, followed by the Tigers' 211 points. North East was the other Cecil County school to place in the top ten as a team. The Indians finished in sixth with 117.5 points.
