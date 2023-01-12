CHESAPEAKE CITY — Perryville wrestling visited Bohemia Manor on Wednesday night and emerged victorious, largely due to the performances of four Panthers wrestlers.
Kyler Brown, Lee McConnell, Reed Trimble and Dradin Coffey all picked up victories in Perryville’s 51-21 dual match victory over Bohemia Manor. Brown, Coffey and McConnell all recorded pins at 132-pounds, 160-pounds and 152-pounds respectively. Trimble won by decision 18-14 over Bo’s Thomas Waters at 145-pounds.
Trimble’s victory gave the Panthers a crucial three points after Bohemia Manor won three of the first four bouts with victories from Matt Cooper at 120-pounds, Cody Clark at 126-pounds and Josh Allen at 138-pounds.
Perryville led 30-18 entering Trimble’s matchup with Waters.
“One thing coach always says is ‘it’s a grit moment,’” Trimble said. “I took that to heart and didn’t want to disappoint anybody.”
Perryville Head Coach Thad Gough said he was impressed by Trimble’s high-scoring bout. Gough added Trimble is in his second-year wrestling with the Panthers.
Gough is hopeful his two-year wrestler can continue to grow as the season continues.
“Anytime you get a wrestling match and you get a score like 18-14, a whole lot of stuff happened,” Gough said. “I’m glad he came out on top.”
McConnell followed suit with a pin of Bo’s Tucker Auer with just under 56 seconds remaining in the final period. McConnell’s victory extended the Eagles’ advantage to 39-18.
McConnell echoed Trimble’s thoughts on their head coach’s ability to instill a sense of grit in his wrestlers.
“Everything we do we really got to work for and the match is never over until it is over,” McConnell said. “Fight to the end and come out on top.”
Brown’s pin was the first victory of the night for Perryville after the Panthers collected a 24-0 lead off of four Bohemia Manor forfeits at 195, 220, 285 and 113. Brown’s win in under 30 seconds gave the Panthers a 30-12 advantage.
Brown was one of three athletes to represent Perryville in the state championships a season ago. Gough is confident his top-wrestler can continue to improve as they inch closer to the state tournament in early March.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason and he is always one of those kids who’s the first one in the room and the last one out,” Gough said. “That’s Kyler, he’s always ready to wrestle and go out there on the mat.”
Brown said Perryville’s last tournament at Kent County High School in mid-December allowed him to face tough competition and served as early season preparation for the championship side of the season.
Brown said he lost two matches at the Kent Holiday Tournament and placed third overall at 132.
“I think that was good for me to see the level I’m trying to get to be,” Brown said. “I think I need to see that then, so then I know the work I need to put in.”
Alongside Cooper, Clark and Allen, Pharel Petifrere picked up a victory at 170-pounds for Bohemia Manor. Perryville will compete in a two-day wrestling tournament at Paint Branch High School this upcoming weekend. The Eagles will host Colonel Richardson on Jan. 17.
Perryville 51, Bohemia Manor 21
195: Coe, PV, won by forfeit; 220: Mitchell, PV, won by forfeit 285: Renninger, PV, won by forfeit; 106: Not contested; 113: Phillips, PV, won by forfeit; 120: Cooper, BM, pinned Vanderhoef in 1:46; 126: Clark, BM, pinned Boyd in 2:31; 132: Brown, PV, pinned Hutchingson in :25; 138: Allen, BM, pinned Spier in 1:41; 145: Trimble, PV, won by dec. 18-14 over Waters, BM; 152: McConnell, PV, pinned Auer in 5:04; 160: Coffey, PV, pinned Shannon in 4:24; 170: Petifriere, BM won by dec. 6-0 over Hamson; 182: Guardipee, PV, won by forfeit
