ELKTON — Make it win number 15 for the Crusaders after Tri-State's Thursday night victory over Rising Sun.
The Crusaders outscored the Tigers 41-23 in the second half en route to a 74-45 defeat of Rising Sun. Four scorers ended the night with 10 plus points for the Crusaders, including 17-point and 16-point outings by Jeremiah Falko and Jackson Sartin. Sam Falko recorded 13 points and Jonte Jensen finished with 12 points for Tri-State Christian.
"The ability to, on any given night to have a different guy going off — knowing that if the ball is moving it's going to find the right person — we're really confident with that," Tri-State Assistant Coach Ryan Worley said. "There's a lot of talent, it's a lot of fun to be around."
Tri-State began the night fast with a 16-2 surge through the first eight minutes of the first quarter. By the end of the first, the Crusaders held a 19-6 advantage. Tri-State extended its lead at the start of the second and held a 24-9 lead.
The remainder of the second quarter, however, was all Rising Sun. The Tigers cut down the Crusaders' lead with an 11-2 run over a three minutes span and trailed by only two possessions. A 5-2 push by Tri-State in the final three minutes and 19 seconds of the half pushed the lead back up to 11 points for the Crusaders.
"Defense let us down quite a bit there," Worley said. "The defensive intensity was kind of a little bit lacking. That is a lot of what we talked about at halftime, making sure we came out and were serious on that end."
The Crusaders responded to Worley's message.
Tri-State opened the second half with 17-4 run and extended the Crusaders lead to 19 points. By the end of the third, Tri-State more than doubled its halftime advantage and led 59-35.
Jeremiah Falko said the key to the team's second half started with defensive communication.
"We communicated on defense a lot better, we guarded our man up tight," Falko said. "We were just basically talking."
Sartin added the Tri-State defense allowed a lot of open looks from deep in the first half. Rising Sun connected on three of its four total three-pointers in the first two quarters.
"We came out in the second half, played better on defense and started scoring the ball," Sartin said.
Two Tigers finished in double figures for Rising Sun. Wyatt McDowell led the team in scoring with 17 points. Tyler Stoudt added 13 points for Rising Sun. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday at Bel Air.
The Crusaders have won nine of their first 12 games to start the new year. Tri-State will host the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Tuesday. Less than a month remains until the MIL Playoffs begin on Feb. 21 and The Crusaders are looking to repeat from their 2022 MIL Championship.
Falko reiterated defense will be key for Tri-State in their final nine regular season games.
"We got to keep playing as a team and do what we did the last couple games."
