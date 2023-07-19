OXFORD, PA — As people walk through the streets of Oxford, Pennsylvania perusing local businesses during the town’s First Friday street event, Nick Willey and Donnie Ortega Jr. sit at a table in search of the individual who can do the most push-ups in one minute. The first place prize is a free month memberships to the pair’s soon to open grappling gym.
In the coming months, Willey and Ortega Jr. plan to open Sharpshooters Grappling Club, a gym focused on training members in grappling through the form of No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Willey — a 2005 Elkton High School graduate and Maryland State Wrestling Champion at 171 pounds — expects construction on the gym to finish later in the summer with an estimated opening date ranging from late August to early September.
The pair anticipates their gym to offer programs for participants eight years and older.
“Teaching is at the heart of everything,” Willey said. “Watching people grow and give them self confidence with the ability to defend themselves, it’s empowering.”
The gym will focus exclusively on the discipline of No-Gi, a form Willey said is rarely taught at other grappling clubs. Willey added the discipline of Gi is mainly taught at other gyms, in which participants wear a traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu uniform that can be used to gain leverage on an opponent.
In No-Gi, competitors wear shorts and a t-shirt or a rash guard, rather than the traditional Jiu-Jitsu attire. Willey believes No-Gi is a more natural way to train and thinks individuals with a wrestling background will pick up on the discipline quickly, as it resembles the sport of wrestling.
Along with the gym’s anticipated programs and classes, it will offer a year-round wrestling program, headed by Oxford High School graduate David Cox.
“We are here to help grow wrestling, raise awareness, help support programs locally if they don’t have a place to go,” Willey said. “Our doors are open to the local community, that’s what we plan to provide, without wrestling, none of this would even be inspired.”
Willey and Ortega Jr. became colleagues and teammates close to a decade ago as they trained with Team Defiant MMA in Oxford. As the pair competed in amateur and professional MMA, the two developed a relationship that brought them towards creating a grappling gym to serve the Oxford community and the surrounding areas.
Alongside serving the community, the business partners and former teammates hope to leave a lasting impact on those that walk through their gym’s doors.
“We are here to build a legacy, we’re not here for a good time, we’re here for a long time,” Willey said. “We are here to lay roots and provide the best grappling in the area. We are Oxford’s premiere grappling club, Sharpshooters Grappling Club.”
