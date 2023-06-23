ELKTON — An upwards of 20 campers lined up on the infield of Eder Park on Wednesday to take ground balls from Joe Vanaskey, a former major league baseball player and scout. As the former Toronto Expo and Detroit Tiger rolled each ground ball, he gave advice and guidance to each camper on improving their fielding skills.
Vanaskey’s camp, Joltin’ Joe’s Baseball and Softball Camp, is all about giving back to the community that once supported him on his path to professional baseball.
“This is another dream for me,” Vanaskey said. “To help the youth and help them build their skills in baseball and softball. By the end of day five, they will come out better players and better people.”
Joltin Joe’s Baseball and Softball camp took place in Elkton throughout the week, teaching kids ages six years and older the basics of baseball and softball. Vanaskey said he plans to donate the proceeds of the camp to the Good as New Shop, a second-hand store run by volunteers for the benefit of Union Hospital in Elkton. Vanaskey held a similar clinic in 2021 dubbed Joltin Joe’s Baseball and Softball Extravaganza. There, Vanaskey held 15-minute sessions with participants in the parking lot of the Southfield Shopping Center in Elkton. Vanaskey noted his 2021 clinic was aimed towards bringing businesses and the community together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penny Albaugh is a friend of Vanaskey and helped him with fundraising for the clinic in 2021. Albaugh, a long time Cecil County Public Schools educator, said she encouraged Vanaskey to expand his clinic this summer.
“He is more able to help them with their skills, there’s more room, they’re actually on a baseball field learning about baseball, instead of a parking lot,” Albaugh said. “We’re hoping next year to do the same thing.”
Throughout the week, guest speakers visited the camp to encourage campers. Megan Breza-Patchell, a professional bodybuilder in the International Physique League (IPL) and recent participant in the IPL’s Maryland State Championships, aimed to motivate the campers to stay active.
“It’s very important to stay active and encourage family dynamics involved with being active and eating healthier and just even changing choices when you go out to eat, things like that,” Breza-Patchell said. “It doesn’t have to be major changes, it can be small things, going for family walks after dinner, making that a point or just being active.”
Vanaskey said having an accomplished speaker such as Breza-Patchell shows his campers how proper preparation can help them succeed on the ball field.
“I brought her here to show what preparation is needed if you’re going to compete,” Vanaskey said. “The game for her was to go on stage, for these kids it is to go on a baseball or softball field.”
Cassandra Mort signed up two of her children for the camp after hearing about it at a little league baseball game. Mort said the camp is convenient as it is hard to find softball camps for her daughter in the area.
“The kids love it and I think it’s great, they want to be here,” Mort said.
Ava Mort, 10, said she enjoys practicing her batting stances at the camp and began playing softball because it allowed her to be outside with her friends.
“Learning batting stances and stuff, that is really fun,” Ava said.
Vanaskey aims to continue his camps in the coming years and hopes to inspire his campers to chase their dreams, whether that be on the baseball field or any aspect of life.
“I encourage them to go for their dream, it doesn’t have to be baseball or softball,” Vanaskey said. “I think the biggest development of a child is being in some sort of youth organization or sport. It’s key to their development.”
