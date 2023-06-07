NORTH EAST — Professional angler Mike Iaconelli will bring anglers from all over to North East as his 2023 Ike Foundation Pro Am Bass Tournament returns to the upper bay this weekend.
The tournament is slated for June 10 at Anchor Marina and North East Community Park. Iaconelli’s annual tournament benefits his charitable organization, The Ike Foundation, which was founded by he and his wife Becky Iaconelli in 2014. The foundation aims to teach kids who are not familiar with fishing how to use a rod and reel.
The Ike Foundation donates fishing supplies to youth organizations nationwide, stocks waterways and provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors that are involved in outdoor conservation efforts.
“As we spent so many years together traveling and meeting people, the one thing we discovered is — especially kids in urban and disadvantaged areas — don’t have the opportunity to be taken fishing for that first time,” Becky Iaconelli said. “We started the foundation with that mission in mind, that we were going to target the kids who typically would not be introduced to fishing.”
The Ike Foundation is based in southern New Jersey and initially began its top fundraiser on the Camden riverfront. The tournament eventually moved to the upper bay area in 2019 due to high participation demand. Iaconelli said the location provides a tight-knit community with an ability to promote the tournament to anglers and fishing to the youth.
“Although we want to launch these guys and have a tournament, we do want to connect with families and children at the same time,” Iaconelli said. “To find a location where you can do both of those things at the same spot is hard, but North East was the perfect fit and it was a community that was overly-welcoming.”
Iaconelli believes participants in the event view it as a donation to encourage future generations of anglers.
“It’s a way to come together and support the foundation to try and get new people into fishing. They know if they don’t get involved in some way, shape or form we’re going to lose the next generation,” Iaconelli said. “I think this is their way of helping us give back and try and get youth into the sport.”
North East Town Administrator Melissa MacKenzie said North East is excited to bring together anglers and spectators alike for a day on the water.
“We encourage fishing fans to bring a chair and come to the blast-off in the morning, or arrive early for the afternoon weigh-in to enjoy the beautiful surroundings at North East Community Park,” MacKenzie said in a press release.
Registration for the event is still open and will remain open through Thursday. The launch time is set for 6 a.m. and weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Anglers that place in the top six will win a variety of prizes valued at $40,000. The tournament’s first place angler will win a new Bass Cat Bobcat and Yamaha motor package. The tournament has a 150 boat cap and allows a maximum of two anglers per boat.
For more information on registering visit www.theIkeFoundation.org.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.